Multifaceted entertainer Joey Pollari of Odd Comfort chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his forthcoming album, "About Men," and being an artist in the digital age.

On the song selection process of his debut album About Men, he said, "I picked eight songs that matched the person I was three years ago, when my life got turned upside down by the loss of my father. During that time, I felt a sense of 'ecstatic loss'; I felt closer to life's beauty and fragility than I ever had before. Songs that expanded my sense of ecstasy or loss made the album, and songs that didn't match that period of time didn't make it to the well."

Regarding his personal favorite song on the collection, he remarked, "'Corrode Silo' feels closest to the memory I wrote it for. It's the song that is closest to my dreams of lyric, narrative, and personal feeling. I wrote the song about my father's passing; the day that he passed. The first 3/4 is from his perspective on his death bed, and the last quarter is my prayer of self-assurance to him. When I hear the song, I see the room that day and I feel myself three years ago, sitting in that room. To transport a memory's dimensions into a song; that's a hope I carry for my songwriting."

On his daily inspirations as a singer-songwriter, he said, "Prose in novels, a person's speech patterns, psychological analysis, light in nature, dream-states, ambient music, memories I have or hear from others."

For young and aspiring entertainers, he said, "Go with yourself. Intuition is the actor's hammer. If you love it, live for it."

He listed Oneohtrix Point Never and the Bulgarian State Television Female Choir as his dream collaboration choices in music.

On being a musician in the digital age, he said, "The digital age is desensitizing and exciting. Creation is multi-dimensional, there at your fingertips, but the incessant stream of input has disorientation as its lodestar. Your opportunity as a musician is hyper-expansive in this age and a part of it is the same as it always was."

Pollari defined the word success as "adaptation and self-fulfillment in the history we belong to."

He concluded about his upcoming album About Men, "This album is a portrait of coming-to-terms; by way of love, by way of rage and sorrow; by any feeling that gets you closer to a sense of peace. I hope the songs are gateways to your own feeling, whatever feeling it may be."