Wantagh - Trevor Penick of pop group O-Town chatted with Digital Journal about the Pop 2000 Tour with NSYNC's Lance Bass and Ryan Cabrera.

On November 16, O-Town will be performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, which ironically enough, coincides with Penick's birthday. "That show will have good energy, and it's going to be an awesome concert. The line-up is great," he said. "We will get a little birthday love for me. It is going to be a blast," he added.

O-Town played Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall last summer, where they shared the stage with Larger Than Life and Ryan Cabrera yet again. "That was a ton of fun," he admitted. "Being able to share the stage with Larger Than Life, and Price [Adam Troche Jr.] was really cool," he added.

Regarding their plans for the future, Penick said, "We will be releasing a new song and the second half of our EP will be coming out later this year. We will have more show announcements in the future." "It should be a good 2019," he foreshadowed.

For aspiring musicians, Penick said, "Follow your dreams continuously. Just remember that if you are passionate about it, then it's the right thing to do. Keep putting up videos and keep writing songs. Try to write personal things and tell them what is going on inside of you. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable. Music is like therapy."

Digital transformation of the music business

On the impact of technology on the music business, Penick said, "I love it. I am a huge fan of technology. I enjoy listening to music all day long, and to have all this music at my fingertips, it's great. As an artist, it is a lot easier for your fans to get your music. Also, new artists don't necessarily need to be signed to a huge record label to succeed. You can get signed by a smaller label and you can get your music out with iTunes and Spotify. I think it's a wonderful thing."

Since Penick is drawn to all kinds of music, he shared that he would love to collaborate with Drake, Boyz II Men, Zedd, and Brian McKnight. "I would love to do a song with Zedd. That would be great. Our flow would be something different than what he is used to doing," he said.

Penick had nothing but the greatest remarks about his fans, the Townies. "I love the Townies. We have the best fans. I love our relationship with them. We are so connected with them, especially on social media. I am chatting with them all the time on social media. It is amazing. I love going out seeing their familiar faces."

He defined the word success as being able to do what he loves for a living everyday. "Every time I am on stage, that's success to me," he explained.

To learn more about pop group O-Town and their music, check out their official website