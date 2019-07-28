Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - The band members of the acclaimed pop group O-Town sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to their show at The Paramount in Huntington on July 24. Regarding the song selection process for their new album, O.T.W.N, Jacob Underwood said, "The fans basically funded this record and we wanted to make them happy, first and foremost. The songs were written by us with the fans in mind. We wanted to do a party song, a message song, and 'Over,' which is a ballad reminiscent of 'All or Nothing.' We picked these songs with them in mind, thinking the fans will love them as well." Erik-Michael Estrada noted that his favorite song on the album is "O.T.W.N," which was inspired by his family that lives on Long Island. "Unfortunately, one of my cousins passed away, and I channeled that energy into an idea, which would become the song," he said. "It's a ballad, it's heartfelt and it comes from a real place," he said. Jacob picked "Hello World" as his favorite, while Trevor Penick listed "Off," and Dan Miller selected "Over" and "Giants." "Both of these songs almost didn't happen. I had to fight for them to push through," Miller admitted. Last November, O-Town performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, which they praised as a "great venue" and described that show as "awesome and very memorable." On being an artist in this digital age, Underwood said, "The sky's the limit really when it comes to individual talent. Back in the day, if you wanted to create music, you would have to play all the musical instruments by yourself or have a band. Now, in this age, anybody can practice in their bedroom with their computer and beats, and become a producer, and they could do it all on their own without a major label and they could get their music to Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube. It is inspiring for the youth." Underwood defined the word success as "doing what you love to do every day." "Being happy and content with what you have is a big piece as well," he said. Their upcoming album O.T.W.N, will be released on August 2, is available for pre-order on To learn more about Read More: O-Town performed at On performing at The Paramount, O-Town said, "We love this place and its history. We love this venue from top to bottom."Regarding the song selection process for their new album, O.T.W.N, Jacob Underwood said, "The fans basically funded this record and we wanted to make them happy, first and foremost. The songs were written by us with the fans in mind. We wanted to do a party song, a message song, and 'Over,' which is a ballad reminiscent of 'All or Nothing.' We picked these songs with them in mind, thinking the fans will love them as well."Erik-Michael Estrada noted that his favorite song on the album is "O.T.W.N," which was inspired by his family that lives on Long Island. "Unfortunately, one of my cousins passed away, and I channeled that energy into an idea, which would become the song," he said. "It's a ballad, it's heartfelt and it comes from a real place," he said.Jacob picked "Hello World" as his favorite, while Trevor Penick listed "Off," and Dan Miller selected "Over" and "Giants." "Both of these songs almost didn't happen. I had to fight for them to push through," Miller admitted.Last November, O-Town performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, which they praised as a "great venue" and described that show as "awesome and very memorable."On being an artist in this digital age, Underwood said, "The sky's the limit really when it comes to individual talent. Back in the day, if you wanted to create music, you would have to play all the musical instruments by yourself or have a band. Now, in this age, anybody can practice in their bedroom with their computer and beats, and become a producer, and they could do it all on their own without a major label and they could get their music to Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube. It is inspiring for the youth."Underwood defined the word success as "doing what you love to do every day." "Being happy and content with what you have is a big piece as well," he said.Their upcoming album O.T.W.N, will be released on August 2, is available for pre-order on iTunes . "The fans kick-started it in 2016 and we wanted it to great for them," they said. "Thank you to the fans and we hope this is what they were waiting for. We wanted to give them a piece of us. All of the music on the albums represents one of us in some way, and that it is very gratifying," Underwood added.To learn more about O-Town and their new music, check out their official website : O-Town performed at The Paramount in Huntington and their show received a glowing review. More about otown, Fans, Pop, otwn, Music otown Fans Pop otwn Music Digital Age