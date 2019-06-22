Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Huntington - Dan Miller of the acclaimed pop group O-Town chatted with Digital Journal about the Pop 2000 Tour and their upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington. "Everybody wants to party and go back to a time when it was super fun for music. The whole tour is about celebrating how much fun we've had at that time," Miller added. Aside from Dan Miller, This past November, they performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, New York. "It is always great to play Mulcahy's. That is an area of the United States that we have been to so many times, and we have a whole bunch of fans, support and a whole lot of fun. We always love coming to Long Island since the fans are ready to party. They are ready to get drunk and sing 'All or Nothing' at the top of their lungs. That's all we can ask for," he said. "We always try to keep our set fresh and updated," he added. "We always throw in a few cover songs as well since people like them. We like to end our night with a couple of NSYNC songs with Lance Bass." In February of 2019, the pop group joined forces up with Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) to release their heartfelt charity single, "Hello World." All of the proceeds went to the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which raises funds for equipment and resources for people that are living with cystic fibrosis. "It has been a good song and it has been getting a great reaction from the crowd," he said. "I hope people continue listening to it, buy it and stream it since the proceeds help a great cause. Colton is a great guy. He has a lot of passion for that project. We are pretty proud of that song." "Hello World," featuring Colton Underwood, is available on iTunes and on Spotify. On being an artist in this digital age, Miller praised the younger artists these days for having a great grasp about using the different digital platforms that are at their disposal. "We are still playing catchup. These digital platforms help us release our music faster and connect with our fans faster," he said. Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Miller said, "I think that's a priority. People get used to what they've always known. Times need to evolve but there needs to be fairness since artists are putting a lot of work in. Obviously, there need to be people that stand up. I was pretty happy for the passage of that act." He revealed that he is happily married for the past 14 years and he has two children, ages seven and four. Miller listed Camila Cabello as his dream female collaboration choice in the music business. "I am always talking about how great Camila is," he said. "I think she is doing awesome things and her voice is so unique and one-of-a-kind." He defined the word success as looking back and his family being proud of what he is doing. "When my kids, my wife, and family are proud of what I am doing,' he said. "I am proud to tell people what I do for a living, everything else is gravy." Miller concluded for the fans: "If you would like to come out and relive a special time in your life and see some of your favorite acts from that era throwing a party, then the Pop 2000 Tour is right for you." We are happy to be a part of it and happy to share the stage with all these artists.' For more information on O-Town, check out their official website and their Facebook page