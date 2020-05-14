Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Noah Schnacky chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new songs "Comeback" and "Where'd You Go," as well as touring with country star Canaan Smith. He noted that "Where'd You Go" is just as crazy as "Comeback." "It was based on a dream that I had when I was 13 years old. The song fell out of the sky," he said. "'Where'd You Go' is a vivid depiction of that dream. We took a country song and we brought in elements that made it a dream-state country song." Schnacky had nothing but the greatest words about touring with chart-topping country artist Canaan Smith. "Canaan is the bomb. He is one of the nicest people I've ever met in my life. The way he operates with his crew and his opening acts, Canaan is a true class act. I am very grateful to him," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels like a new frontier. It's the Wild West right now when it comes to radio and streaming. Honestly, I started my career connecting with people online so I feel really excited about the opportunity to pursue music. The digital age is a cool time to live in." He listed Lindsay Ell and Carly Pearce as his dream female duet choices in country music. "Both of these girls I've met personally, and I know them, and I consider them friends. They are good people," he said. "I would also love to work with Gabby Barrett," he added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Thoughtful Recklessness." "I pick and choose my moments to be reckless, but I always want to be thoughtful about it. I never want to live within the lines," he said. "The feeling is worth the risk. I want to see relationships that way too." He defined the word success as "helping others." "I want to be a light to others and a beacon in the darkness, then I've already done my job," he said. "I've accomplished my biggest dream: doing music and now, it's all about doing that on a bigger scale." For his fans, he concluded, "I hope that the fans find these two songs to be a gift. I want them to be their songs, not mine. I am already grateful. If they touch one person, then I've already accomplished my goal." To learn more about rising country artist Noah Schnacky and his music, check out his Noah Schnacky Andres Martinez Schnacky shared that "Comeback" is very powerful to him. "I was going through the ends of a breakup about someone that I really cared about but we ended on good terms," he said. "The song turned into something special since it captured the insecurity of letting go of the past or maybe wanting to go back to it. It brought energy and almost a clever lightheartedness. 