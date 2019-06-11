Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Republic recording artist Noah Kahan chatted with Digital Journal about "Cynic" and his new album "Busyhead." He also spoke about what it's like to be an artist in the digital age of music. Kahan shared that he was going for a theme for his upcoming studio album, Busyhead, which comes out on June 14. "The theme is the journey that I have been on for the past four years," he said. "Coming from a very small town with little experience in life to being thrust into this new world of music. It tells a really nice story and puts the listeners in my shoes for a little bit." His favorite song from the new album is the closing tune, "Carlo's Song," where he pays homage to his late friend that passed away. "That song is really important to me. I loved him a lot and this song is in his memory," he said. He just finished touring with James Bay in America and Dean Lewis in Europe this past spring; moreover, he will be touring North America in the fall on his headlining "Busyhead" Tour, which kicks off on September 19 at the Granada Theater in Dallas, Texas. "It was fantastic to tour with James and Dean," he admitted. "I loved hanging out with them and getting to know them." Speaking of the "Busyhead Tour," he will be playing Webster Hall in New York City on October 3. Kahan noted that his songwriting is inspired by everyday life. "My music is drawn from my experiences, feelings I have, people I see and people I meet," he said. "I am inspired by everything that happens and I try to document that through songs." On being an artist in this digital age, Kahan said, "I feel that Spotify has been such an important part of my career. It was an important anchor for me. I've had hit singles in Australia thanks to Spotify. As the world moves on, it gets bigger, but it also gets more accessible to people." Kahan is fond of the Music Modernization Act, which passed unanimously, which protects songwriters and creators for their work. "The more protection for the songwriters, the better. Songwriters are the backbone of this industry. I support any type of legislation that helps songwriters make more money," he said. He listed Kahan revealed that the following was the best advice he has ever been given: "As a songwriter, I am in control of my own destiny and I have the power to make my own career." He defined the word success as "being able to make money as a songwriter and as a singer." "I just want to write songs and play them for a living," he said. Busyhead is available for pre-order on To learn more about Noah Kahan and his tour dates, check out his On his new song "Cynic," he said, "I wrote 'Cynic' while I was out in Los Angeles and I felt like I wasn't seeing results or progress. I have a lot more music to come," he said. "My fans are everything to me. They got me to where I am and I owe them the world."To learn more about Noah Kahan and his tour dates, check out his official website