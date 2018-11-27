Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Israeli singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb chatted with Digital Journal about her new song "Self Destructive Mind," her musical inspirations and her dream duet choices. She also spoke about how technology has changed the music business. She continued, "I moved to Los Angeles two years ago, from Israel, and at that point, only four months after living in Los Angeles, I suddenly realized what I did. Leaving everything and everyone behind. I went straight to my room to pick up my guitar and this song really wanted to come out of me." Tayeb's music is inspired by "nature, people, clouds, anger, pain, darkness and glimpses of light." She acknowledged that it was a thrill to collaborate with veteran British singer-songwriter Steven Wilson on "Pariah." "It was an absolute thrill because Steven is such a talented gifted artist, and I felt it was a great honor to share a song and a stage with him," she said. Digital transformation of the music industry Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, Tayeb said, "Well, I think in some ways it gives a lot of room for musicians to share their music and inspiration, on the other hand, I really hope we won't become lazy to dig deeper and work harder only because we can have anything by pressing a button." On her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, Tayeb said, "To be honest, I like it the old school way but I definitely use technology as a tool to make my life and the people I work with easier." She listed Robert Plant, Dave Grohl, Kendrick Lamar, Alex Turner, and Anderson Paak as her dream male duet choices in the music industry. For her fans, she concluded about "Self Destructive Mind," "Close your eyes and put your headphones on." To learn more about Israeli singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb, check out her On the idea for "Self Destructive Mind," Tayeb said, "This song was born while I was sitting in my balcony, staring at the sky after a long day of diving deep into the ocean of thoughts inside my brain."She continued, "I moved to Los Angeles two years ago, from Israel, and at that point, only four months after living in Los Angeles, I suddenly realized what I did. Leaving everything and everyone behind. I went straight to my room to pick up my guitar and this song really wanted to come out of me."Tayeb's music is inspired by "nature, people, clouds, anger, pain, darkness and glimpses of light."She acknowledged that it was a thrill to collaborate with veteran British singer-songwriter Steven Wilson on "Pariah." "It was an absolute thrill because Steven is such a talented gifted artist, and I felt it was a great honor to share a song and a stage with him," she said.Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, Tayeb said, "Well, I think in some ways it gives a lot of room for musicians to share their music and inspiration, on the other hand, I really hope we won't become lazy to dig deeper and work harder only because we can have anything by pressing a button."On her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, Tayeb said, "To be honest, I like it the old school way but I definitely use technology as a tool to make my life and the people I work with easier."She listed Robert Plant, Dave Grohl, Kendrick Lamar, Alex Turner, and Anderson Paak as her dream male duet choices in the music industry.For her fans, she concluded about "Self Destructive Mind," "Close your eyes and put your headphones on."To learn more about Israeli singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb, check out her official website More about Ninet Tayeb, Self Destructive Mind, Singersongwriter, Technology Ninet Tayeb Self Destructive Min... Singersongwriter Technology