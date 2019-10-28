They are one of 16 musical acts nominated, and this marks Nine Inch Nails' third career nomination, where they were previously nominated in 2015 and 2016. Nine Inch Nails has been eligible for a nod in the Rock Hall since 2014.
The band, fronted by Trent Reznor, is credited
for juxtaposing the brutal and delicate, as well as chaos and order, nihilistic despair and spiritual rapture.
Nine Inch Nails is nominated alongside such diverse artists as Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden
, Dave Matthews Band
, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode
, Thin Lizzy, T. Rex
, Whitey Houston, The Notorious B.I.G.
, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, MC5, Kraftwerk, Motörhead, and Todd Rundgren.
To learn more about Nine Inch Nails, check out their official website
.