article imageNine Inch Nails is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Cleveland - On January 15 it was announced that Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
Nine Inch Nails will be joining such fellow inductees as The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, as well as the late artists Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G in the Class of 2020.
The band is credited for juxtaposing the brutal and delicate, as well as chaos and order, nihilistic despair and spiritual rapture.
In his interview with Rolling Stone, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor stated that he is "pretty freaked out" about it. In addition, he is allowing himself for a limited time period to "feel good" about it.
Last year, Reznor inducted the British rock group The Cure into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2.
To learn more about Nine Inch Nails, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
More about Nine inch nails, Trent Reznor, Rock and roll hall of fame
 
