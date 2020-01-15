Nine Inch Nails will be joining such fellow inductees as The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, as well as the late artists Whitney Houston
and The Notorious B.I.G in the Class of 2020.
The band is credited
for juxtaposing the brutal and delicate, as well as chaos and order, nihilistic despair and spiritual rapture.
In his interview with Rolling Stone
, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor
stated that he is "pretty freaked out" about it. In addition, he is allowing himself for a limited time period to "feel good" about it.
Last year, Reznor inducted the British rock group The Cure into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2.
