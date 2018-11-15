Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On November 15, Nick Lachey of the Grammy-nominated group 98 Degrees chatted with Digital Journal about the "98 Degrees At Christmas Tour" 2018. Lachey continued, "Here we are again doing round No. two of the Christmas tour. The support has been great. We tried to balance the traditional songs with the contemporary ones." "The show this year will be very different than the one from last year," Lachey added. "We don't want to come out and do the same things. We wanted to mix it up a little bit. It will have a similar vibe to it, but it will be a different show at the same time." Last year, the group celebrated their 20-year anniversary in the music business. "It's a tribute to our fans. You can't last in this industry without having loyal and devoted fans/ Hopefully, they will continue to come out and support us," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the music industry, Lachey said, "Hard work goes a long way. Again, it's the fans being there and supporting, and it's continuing to enjoy what we do together. A lot of bands can't figure out how to get along with each other. We have done a good job of balancing personalities and agendas and making that all work. Having a little bit of talent never hurt anybody. Longevity is a combination of a lot of factors." 98 Degrees Elias Tahan In addition to being a performer, Lachey is also a husband to Vanessa Lachey and a father to three children: two boys and a girl, and he takes his family duties very seriously. "You want to be present in your kids' lives and what they are doing. It's really about balance. We do a five-show run and two show off schedule to be home every week and see the kids, and then we go back and perform with the guys. It works out well," he explained. When asked what advice Lachey would give his 20-year-old self, he responded, "Just enjoy it. Don't let it pass you by, especially the enjoyment aspect of it since it can be gone before you know it. Enjoy the journey." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Lachey said, "Technology has made music much more accessible to people. It is more of a singles-driven market these days, as opposed to CDs and albums. From a business perspective, it has made it a lot more difficult to sell records and make money." He continued, "From a consumer standpoint, people have access to music now more than ever. It's a great opportunity for us as artists to get new music out quickly and to more people. It's an ever-changing world in that respect. It has all shifted into the online space, and everybody has to adapt to it accordingly." Lachey acknowledged the resurgence of vinyl. "I am anxious to see if that will be a long-term comeback or a little fad. I love vinyl. There is something nostalgic, warm and special about it. I hope it is around forever," he said. On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Lachey said, "I am on Apple Music and I am listening to music digitally. That's how I get music these days, like most people. It's the world we live in, whether you are streaming music in your car, streaming it in your phone or in your headphones." In his spare time, Lachey shared that he loves spending it with family and his children. "I am also a big sports guy. I enjoy watching a game," he admitted. For his long-time 98 Degrees fans, Lachey expressed his appreciation. "Thank you so much. This is literally all because of you: the fact that we still get to do this, and chase our dreams. It's a testament to each and every one of our fans out there," he said. He defined the word success as being "content." "Success is measured by different people in different ways. For me, success is contentment, and a big part of that has to do with balance," he concluded. 98 Degrees' holiday album, Let It Snow, is available on For more information on the Grammy-nominated pop vocal group 98 Degrees and their tour dates, check out their On December 16, 98 Degrees will be performing their holiday show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. "We are looking forward to Westbury. We have a great fan-base on Long Island, and it's our third straight year there. We always enjoy coming out there. It is a little bit of an unconventional stage set-up, in the round, so it keeps us on our toes too," Lachey said.Lachey continued, "Here we are again doing round No. two of the Christmas tour. The support has been great. We tried to balance the traditional songs with the contemporary ones.""The show this year will be very different than the one from last year," Lachey added. "We don't want to come out and do the same things. We wanted to mix it up a little bit. It will have a similar vibe to it, but it will be a different show at the same time."Last year, the group celebrated their 20-year anniversary in the music business. "It's a tribute to our fans. You can't last in this industry without having loyal and devoted fans/ Hopefully, they will continue to come out and support us," he said.Regarding the key to longevity in the music industry, Lachey said, "Hard work goes a long way. Again, it's the fans being there and supporting, and it's continuing to enjoy what we do together. A lot of bands can't figure out how to get along with each other. We have done a good job of balancing personalities and agendas and making that all work. Having a little bit of talent never hurt anybody. Longevity is a combination of a lot of factors."In addition to being a performer, Lachey is also a husband to Vanessa Lachey and a father to three children: two boys and a girl, and he takes his family duties very seriously. "You want to be present in your kids' lives and what they are doing. It's really about balance. We do a five-show run and two show off schedule to be home every week and see the kids, and then we go back and perform with the guys. It works out well," he explained.When asked what advice Lachey would give his 20-year-old self, he responded, "Just enjoy it. Don't let it pass you by, especially the enjoyment aspect of it since it can be gone before you know it. Enjoy the journey."On the impact of technology on the music industry, Lachey said, "Technology has made music much more accessible to people. It is more of a singles-driven market these days, as opposed to CDs and albums. From a business perspective, it has made it a lot more difficult to sell records and make money."He continued, "From a consumer standpoint, people have access to music now more than ever. It's a great opportunity for us as artists to get new music out quickly and to more people. It's an ever-changing world in that respect. It has all shifted into the online space, and everybody has to adapt to it accordingly."Lachey acknowledged the resurgence of vinyl. "I am anxious to see if that will be a long-term comeback or a little fad. I love vinyl. There is something nostalgic, warm and special about it. I hope it is around forever," he said.On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Lachey said, "I am on Apple Music and I am listening to music digitally. That's how I get music these days, like most people. It's the world we live in, whether you are streaming music in your car, streaming it in your phone or in your headphones."In his spare time, Lachey shared that he loves spending it with family and his children. "I am also a big sports guy. I enjoy watching a game," he admitted.For his long-time 98 Degrees fans, Lachey expressed his appreciation. "Thank you so much. This is literally all because of you: the fact that we still get to do this, and chase our dreams. It's a testament to each and every one of our fans out there," he said.He defined the word success as being "content." "Success is measured by different people in different ways. For me, success is contentment, and a big part of that has to do with balance," he concluded.98 Degrees' holiday album, Let It Snow, is available on iTunes For more information on the Grammy-nominated pop vocal group 98 Degrees and their tour dates, check out their official website More about Nick lachey, 98 degrees, Christmas, Tour, westbury Nick lachey 98 degrees Christmas Tour westbury