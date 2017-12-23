Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music British singer Nick Heyward chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Woodland Echoes," as well as his brand new video for "Perfect Sunday Sun." His album received rave reviews from fans and music critics. "That was amazing! I was taken aback by it all," he said. On his new music video for "Perfect Sunday Sun," he said, "We didn't think we were going to do a music video, but we did it anyway." "To us, the music video looks like dating in later lifer," he said, with a chuckle. He listed Andy Partridge from the rock group XTC as his dream duet choice. "I would love to work with Andy,. That would be amazing," he said. Digital transformation of music Regarding the impact of technology in the music business, he said, "In the corporate control part, the artists don't get paid as much. They are cut out of the equation. That's not a good chance, but creatively, it has been exhilarating. Every artist can unanimously say that technology has really, really helped with the creative process, and being able to share music instantly. It helped with the recording of this album. Technology has been a revolution, definitely." In his music routine, Heyward uses technology a lot. "The vocals on the album were done literally through my microphone at home onto my laptop, through my speakers, and then I would email it to people. They were able to edit it, and you could do all that in the comfort of your own house. That has been amazing," he explained. Woodland Echoes is available on To learn more about British singer-songwriter "I didn't know what I was doing, but I was doing it anyway," he admitted, about the album's song selection. "Whatever was happening was happening. I just kept going, and I kept writing and songs would come out. At the end, I had 25 songs, and from those, I picked 12 songs. I liked them all, really."His album received rave reviews from fans and music critics. "That was amazing! I was taken aback by it all," he said.On his new music video for "Perfect Sunday Sun," he said, "We didn't think we were going to do a music video, but we did it anyway." "To us, the music video looks like dating in later lifer," he said, with a chuckle.He listed Andy Partridge from the rock group XTC as his dream duet choice. "I would love to work with Andy,. That would be amazing," he said.Regarding the impact of technology in the music business, he said, "In the corporate control part, the artists don't get paid as much. They are cut out of the equation. That's not a good chance, but creatively, it has been exhilarating. Every artist can unanimously say that technology has really, really helped with the creative process, and being able to share music instantly. It helped with the recording of this album. Technology has been a revolution, definitely."In his music routine, Heyward uses technology a lot. "The vocals on the album were done literally through my microphone at home onto my laptop, through my speakers, and then I would email it to people. They were able to edit it, and you could do all that in the comfort of your own house. That has been amazing," he explained.Woodland Echoes is available on iTunes To learn more about British singer-songwriter Nick Heyward , check out his official website More about Nick Heyward, Album, perfect sunday sun, Woodland Echoes More news from Nick Heyward Album perfect sunday sun Woodland Echoes