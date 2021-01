In this week's issue of PEOPLE, @nickcarter and his wife Lauren get candid about preparing for their third child after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy is a complete (but pleasant!) surprise. ❤️🍼 https://t.co/JLGSVKeJ8Y pic.twitter.com/lg1o2V95xv — People (@people) January 13, 2021

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys releases '80's Movie' Nick Carter official cover art

He and Lauren opened up to People Magazine about preparing for their third child after she suffered multiple miscarriages over the years. This pregnancy was a complete but pleasant surprise for the couple. Lauren is due around April 21, 2021. They are parents to a son, Odin Reign Carter, and a daughter, Saoirse Reign Carter.Carter recently released his latest solo single "80's Movie," which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . It is available on Spotify Apple Music , and Amazon Music He also competed in the reality competition, The Masked Singer , as the Crocodile, and he expressed his gratitude for that experience.To learn more about Nick Carter, follow him on Instagram and Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys back in May of 2020.