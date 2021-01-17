Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys has some happy news to share in his personal life. His wife, Lauren, is pregnant, and they will become parents for the third time.
He and Lauren opened up to People Magazine about preparing for their third child after she suffered multiple miscarriages over the years. This pregnancy was a complete but pleasant surprise for the couple. Lauren is due around April 21, 2021. They are parents to a son, Odin Reign Carter, and a daughter, Saoirse Reign Carter.
