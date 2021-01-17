Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNick Carter of Backstreet Boys to become a dad for the third time

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys has some happy news to share in his personal life. His wife, Lauren, is pregnant, and they will become parents for the third time.
He and Lauren opened up to People Magazine about preparing for their third child after she suffered multiple miscarriages over the years. This pregnancy was a complete but pleasant surprise for the couple. Lauren is due around April 21, 2021. They are parents to a son, Odin Reign Carter, and a daughter, Saoirse Reign Carter.
Carter recently released his latest solo single "80's Movie," which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys releases 80 s Movie
Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys releases '80's Movie'
Nick Carter official cover art
He also competed in the reality competition, The Masked Singer, as the Crocodile, and he expressed his gratitude for that experience.
To learn more about Nick Carter, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys back in May of 2020.
More about Nick carter, Backstreet boys, Lauren, Father, Parents
 
Latest News
Top News
UN troops recapture C.African city from rebels
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
Greek official axed after Olympian's sex abuse claim
Cyprus cats out in the cold as pandemic bites
Swiss text sleuths unpick mystery of QAnon origins
Op-Ed: Biden is JFK Jr in a mask and an intergalactic being, says QAnon
Coronavirus vaccine stockpile — 'Deception on a national scale'
Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU
After dizzying gyrations, what's bitcoin really worth?
Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida