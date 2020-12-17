Nick Carter expresses his gratitude for 'The Masked Singer'

Email
article imageNick Carter expresses his gratitude for 'The Masked Singer'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys expressed his gratitude for being on the reality competition "The Masked Singer." He will also be releasing a new song "80s Movie" tomorrow.
He finished in third place, where he performed as the Crocodile during this season of the competition. He went on to describe The Masked Singer as one of the most memorable experiences in his life. "I am extremely grateful to have been a part of something so special," he said.
"The cherry on top of all of this was being able to do something that I could share with my kids. Seeing how excited they were to see the Croc on stage made this experience 10 times more meaningful," he said.
He thanked his fans for being on this journey with him for nearly 28 years. "I want to thank all of our fans for always being there for us for close to 28 years. The life of an entertainer can have its ups and downs but I do this for you. I love you all. Thank you so much," he said, effusively.
"Thank you to The Masked Singer for allowing me to share the stage with so many talented individuals," he acknowledged. "Being able to be front row for all of these performances made this not feel like a competition but more like I was hanging out with friends."
He remarked that he is very lucky that this is his job and he is happy that he could bring joy to his fans during such a crazy time.
Carter revealed that over the last few months, he has been working on new solo music. He will be releasing his new song "80s Movie" tomorrow, on December 18. It is available for pre-order by clicking here.
To learn more about Nick Carter, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Carter back in May of 2020.
