New York Dolls receive nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music The New York Dolls scored a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop. This marks their second nomination for the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they were previously nominated back in 2001. They are credited for being "raw, gritty, campy, and glam." Simply put, they were the original New York punks. The New York Dolls combined the swagger of the Rolling Stones, the raw sounds of the Stooges, the glam of David Bowie, and the campy attitude of girl bands into gritty rock and roll that inspired the punk movement and they subsequently influenced generations of musicians, bands, and artists. They were one of the first groups that popularized the punk rock genre, and they inspired every band that followed. They were punk rock before the genre even existed. While they never achieved the major commercial success that they deserved, both of their early studio albums (their self-titled album and Too Much Too Soon) received favorable reviews from their peers and music critics alike. They are created for creating some of the most enduring and influential rock music in history, and they influenced such diverse groups as the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, KISS, Guns N' Roses, as well as The Smiths and the Replacements. The eligible band members for induction as part of the New York Dolls are David Johansen, Arthur Kane, Billy Murcia, Jerry Nolan, Sylvain Sylvain, and Johnny Thunders. They have been eligible for induction since 1999.