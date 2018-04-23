By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Music journalist and historian John Alexander released a comprehensive biography of Johnny Cash entitled "The Man in Song: A Discographic Biography of Johnny Cash." Larry Gatlin Absolute Publicity Grammy winner and veteran country star Throughout Cash's illustrious career in the country music business, he has sold in excess of 50 million albums in the past four decades; moreover, he is the sole performer who was inducted into the following Hall of Fames: the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, as well as the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The new book, The Man in Song: A Discographic Biography of Johnny Cash by historian John Alexander, is available for purchase on the The book was released on April 16 via the University of Arkansas Press. The biography explores Cash's life through the lens of the songs that he recorded and wrote. This was the result of Alexander studying Cash's life and music for decades (from his humble beginnings and childhood in Arkansas to his death in 2003).Grammy winner and veteran country star Larry Gatlin , credits "The Man in Black" as his musical mentor, and Gatlin wrote the biography's foreword. Gatlin noted that this book is a very different light on Johnny Cash that he has ever seen before; moreover, Gatlin subsequently praised The Man in Song as a "masterpiece" that was penned by a renowned historian and musicologist, implying John Alexander, who was an expert on Cash and his music.Throughout Cash's illustrious career in the country music business, he has sold in excess of 50 million albums in the past four decades; moreover, he is the sole performer who was inducted into the following Hall of Fames: the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, as well as the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.The new book, The Man in Song: A Discographic Biography of Johnny Cash by historian John Alexander, is available for purchase on the University of Arkansas Press website More about Johnny cash, larry gatlin, Biography, Country, foreword Johnny cash larry gatlin Biography Country foreword