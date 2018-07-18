Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Australian electronic duo NERVO (comprised of twin sisters Miriam and Olivia Nervo) chatted with Digital Journal about their new track "What Would You Do For Love." They also discussed the digital transformation of electronic dance music (EDM). On their new track "What Would You Do For Love," they said, "We flew to Nashville last November and worked with an incredibly talented singer-songwriter Davis Naish. We spent four days bouncing around different studios working with a heap of artists. It was a very inspiring time for us and reminded us of the times when we used to be full-time songwriters. We have a few other ideas that came out of that week that we are desperate to finish. It's just tricky finding time away from touring." Regarding their plans for the rest of the year, NERVO said, "Right now, we are thick in tour mode. We are playing around four shows per week for the next three months. We have our residencies in Ibiza (NERVONation at Ushuaia and Cream at Hï) and Vegas (at Omnia) and a bunch of festivals which were super stoked about playing. On a personal level, we are trying to take a few days in between gigs off to enjoy the places we visit and we have some holidays booked in Spain, Greece, and France. We will get back into the studio routine the second summer finishes. We normally aim to do about three full days a week in the studio. There are so many ideas we need to finish." On their love for electronic music, they said, "We started our music careers thinking we would be pop writer and producers but in the end, we felt drawn to electronic music because to us, it felt freer, there were faster releases and fewer politics within labels. When our Djing took off it definitely affected the way we wrote. We were more drawn to longer grooves, crunchier sounds. From a live perspective, there's nothing like a rave. Rock and pop concerts are great, but you can really lose yourself at a rave. It's a journey. This still inspires us a lot." Digital transformation of electronic dance music Regarding the impact of technology on the electronic dance music scene, NERVO said, "In many ways, it's a great time to be in music as we can all release music online and on our own if we want. We can easily reach our collaborators through their Instagram or Soundcloud pages and we get to use social media to promote everything from a release to a branding deal to our own personal lives. It is amazing to be able to keep fans engaged even when your not releasing music. Digital streaming has certainly taken over and Spotify, in particular, has become such an important platform so in many ways it has changed the way we present music. It has become okay for dance artists to make poppier records which is great. It is also great that radio isn't the be-all and end-all. Online streaming has opened a lot of doors for artists," they explained. On their use of technology in their daily routine as musicians, NERVO said, "Although technology makes our lives easier (to record), there are parts to it that also make our lives more difficult. We can get caught up in the perfectionism of programming and can lose the feeling of freedom. Technology in many ways has changed our taste in music. We all crave that super clean, perfectly pitched sound, which sometimes is a shame. There's beauty in the in-between sometimes. 8-track tapes never existed to us, unless it's a super scratch idea. We have had tracks where we have had to bounce over 200 stems. We entered the business when it was already digital but we have worked with people who used to record on tape, where those guys also pulled long hours in the studio. Some tech toys in our music studio include the Jupiter 6 keyboard, MacBook, Logic Pro X, Yamaha MSP monitors, and the Shure microphone." NERVO listed Eminem and Skrillex as their dream collaboration choices, praising the latter artist (Skrillex) as a "genius." "We have been lucky enough to work with some really awesome artists like Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, Kreayshawn, and of course a favorite of ours and truly one of the most fun projects was getting to work with everyone on 'The Other Boys' with Kylie Minogue, Jake Shears, and Nile Rodgers," they said. For their fans, they concluded about "What Would You Do For Love," "We just hope people love the record. We had a great time making it and we're working on a wicked remix package so other DJs in other genres can play it in their sets."

"What Would You Do For Love" is available on iTunes. To learn more about NERVO, check out their official homepage. NERVO ranked No. 42 in the 2017 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, where they were the highest-ranking female DJs in the world. 