Neil Young to release new live studio album 'Tuscaloosa'

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young will be releasing his new live album "Tuscaloosa" on June 7, 2019, via Reprise Records. It will feature such songs as "Here We Are in the Years," "After the Gold Rush," "Out on the Weekend," "Harvest," "Old Man," "Heart of Gold," "Time Fades Away," "Lookout Joe," "New Mama," "Alabama" and "Don't Be Denied." Tuscaloosa will include songs from Young's debut rock album, Here We Are In The Years, from 1969, as well as songs from his follow-up collections, After The Gold Rush and Harvest. It was recorded live at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, on February 5, 1973. In the early '70s, Young collaborated with Stray Gators, which are made up of Tim Drummond on bass, Kenny Buttrey on drums, Jack Nitzsche on piano and Ben Keith on steel guitar. The album is available for pre-order on To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter This live studio offering was produced by Young , as well as Elliot Mazer; it was subsequently mixed by John Hanlon and mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes.It will feature such songs as "Here We Are in the Years," "After the Gold Rush," "Out on the Weekend," "Harvest," "Old Man," "Heart of Gold," "Time Fades Away," "Lookout Joe," "New Mama," "Alabama" and "Don't Be Denied."Tuscaloosa will include songs from Young's debut rock album, Here We Are In The Years, from 1969, as well as songs from his follow-up collections, After The Gold Rush and Harvest. It was recorded live at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, on February 5, 1973.In the early '70s, Young collaborated with Stray Gators, which are made up of Tim Drummond on bass, Kenny Buttrey on drums, Jack Nitzsche on piano and Ben Keith on steel guitar.The album is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Neil Young , check out his official website More about Neil young, Tuscaloosa, Live, Album, Alabama Neil young Tuscaloosa Live Album Alabama