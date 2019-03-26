Diamond's song "Sweet Caroline" is one of 25 recordings that are being inducted into the National Recording Registry. His song is played at every Boston Red Sox home game at Fenway Park in Massachusetts, where it serves as a restorative anthem in both good times and bad times. This announcement was made by the Library of Congress
, which honors songs that are significant from a cultural, historical and aesthetic standpoint.
"Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond has been covered by such acclaimed artists as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, among countless others. Diamond was the sole writer of the song, and it was released in June of 1969. It went on to reach the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, thus peaking at No. 4 in August of 1969.
Other songs that were recognized by the Library of Congress include "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire, Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba," Lefty Frizzell's "Long Black Veil," Cyndi Lauper's She's So Unusual
album, Nina Simone's "Mississippi Goddam," the original Broadway cast recording of "Hair, as well as "Soul Man" by Sam & Dave, among other noteworthy musical works.
In July of 2018, as Digital Journal reported
, Diamond surprised Colorado firefighters with an impromptu version of "Sweet Caroline." At the time, these brave firefighters were battling the devastating wildfire, Lake Christine Fire, in the western part of the state.
