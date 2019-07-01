By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music A new musical in honor of Neil Diamond is headed to Broadway. This musical feature a score of some of his "Greatest Hits." Regarding this musical, Diamond expressed in a press statement that he has always "loved Broadway." The living legend shared that the inspiration for many of his early tunes was derived from such as shows as West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on The Roof. He noted his excitement to be working with this "great team." Earlier this year, Diamond's classic song "Sweet Caroline" was honored by the Further details on the new Neil Diamond musical will be revealed in the future. Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, Diamond has sold in excess of 130 million albums, and he scored 10 No. 1 singles on the charts, as well as 16 Top 10 albums. Diamond is a Kennedy Center Honoree, as well as an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Producer Bob Gaudio stated that as a fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, he remains in awe of Diamond's contributions to American pop culture and music. For more information on veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, check out his This musical is produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, and it tells the remarkable story of the iconic singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. It is yet to be titled, and it is currently in development for Broadway. Tony winner Michael Mayer will serve as its director.Regarding this musical, Diamond expressed in a press statement that he has always "loved Broadway." The living legend shared that the inspiration for many of his early tunes was derived from such as shows as West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on The Roof. He noted his excitement to be working with this "great team."Earlier this year, Diamond's classic song "Sweet Caroline" was honored by the Library of Congress Further details on the new Neil Diamond musical will be revealed in the future.Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, Diamond has sold in excess of 130 million albums, and he scored 10 No. 1 singles on the charts, as well as 16 Top 10 albums. Diamond is a Kennedy Center Honoree, as well as an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.Producer Bob Gaudio stated that as a fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, he remains in awe of Diamond's contributions to American pop culture and music.For more information on veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, check out his official website More about Neil diamond, Broadway, Musical, New york Neil diamond Broadway Musical New york