Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNeil Diamond musical headed to Broadway in New York City

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
A new musical in honor of Neil Diamond is headed to Broadway. This musical feature a score of some of his "Greatest Hits."
This musical is produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, and it tells the remarkable story of the iconic singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. It is yet to be titled, and it is currently in development for Broadway. Tony winner Michael Mayer will serve as its director.
Regarding this musical, Diamond expressed in a press statement that he has always "loved Broadway." The living legend shared that the inspiration for many of his early tunes was derived from such as shows as West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on The Roof. He noted his excitement to be working with this "great team."
Earlier this year, Diamond's classic song "Sweet Caroline" was honored by the Library of Congress.
Further details on the new Neil Diamond musical will be revealed in the future.
Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, Diamond has sold in excess of 130 million albums, and he scored 10 No. 1 singles on the charts, as well as 16 Top 10 albums. Diamond is a Kennedy Center Honoree, as well as an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Producer Bob Gaudio stated that as a fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, he remains in awe of Diamond's contributions to American pop culture and music.
For more information on veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, check out his official website.
More about Neil diamond, Broadway, Musical, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Madonna performs spectacular set at WorldPride NYC 2019 Special
Review: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees superb on 'Good Day LA' performance Special
Review: Debbie Gibson amazing at Nassau Coliseum during 'Mixtape' Tour Special
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Florida's ocean waters
Canada Day — Canadians celebrate country's founding 152 years ago
AI equipped cat-flap seeks to control a feline's killer instincts
New data management solutions for autonomous vehicles
Review: New Kids on the Block put Long Island fans into a time warp Special
Review: Tiffany fantastic at Nassau Coliseum during 'Mixtape' Tour Special
US sends F-22 stealth jets to Al Udeid airbase in Qatar