Bryce Savage and Cameron Wales of the hit musical duo NEFFEX chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Mind Reader" and being artists in the digital age. "I wrote Mind Reader with Pat Mencel and Ian Walsh, and they were awesome to work with. It just started with a simple guitar part and then I just started writing lyrics and melodies and we all just vibed and went with the flow. Both those guys have great energy in the studio. Next, we sent it off to our good friend MASN because we thought he'd be a perfect fit and he loved it. He sent us his part back and it was a no-brainer so we left him on and the rest is history." On their music and songwriting inspirations, Bryce said, "I am very much inspired by my own experiences, my friends and families' experiences, stories I hear, and movies I watch. Anything can be an inspiration as an artist." Cameron added, "I go based on how I’m feeling at a given moment, which is definitely driven by my experiences as well, and often meshes with many of my musical influences and personal inspirations from growing up." They opened up about life during the quarantine. "We're starting to get pretty restless. It's time to start going back to traveling/touring, festivals, be able to go out with friends, and be social. The silver lining is really getting to be introspective and look at your life and also work on things that could be beneficial in the future," they said. NEFFEX revealed that their future plans include a lot of new music. "We can't wait to just keep making and releasing music for everyone who supports us so much," they said. They listed Halsey, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa as their dream female collaboration choices in music. "Halsey and Billie Eilish would both be fire. Dua Lipa too. Honestly, there are so many great female artists out there so that's a hard one," they said. For young and aspiring musicians, Bryce said, "Make sure you're truly passionate about music. That you make music because you love it. Even when you're getting zero streams or listeners you still come home and write songs because it's a release and you just truly enjoy it. Then you have a fighting chance to make it as an artist." "Trust me, I had to make music for over a decade before truly starting to see some success. Those were days, weeks, and years of nobody really caring or listening to what I was making, but it didn't matter because I loved what I was making. A lot of times I would just listen to my own music on my iPod over other people because I was proud of myself. It takes that kind of passion and love," Bryce elaborated. Cameron continued, "If you love it, just chase it. We were doing the most normal jobs and weren’t satisfied with where our lives were going. But we realized the only way we are going to be truly happy is if we pursued music full time and are grateful it worked out every day. Being inspired to build a platform and have the opportunity to positively impact others is an incredible motivator when times get tough." On their career-defining moments, they said, "We were defined by a ton of small moments where we didn't feel like people believed we could make it as musicians. Not one momentous occasion really, but a bunch of small events that made us feel like people didn't believe in us. That was the motivation to prove everyone wrong." NEFFEX defined the word success as contentment in life. "Number one is being happy. And for us that meant working for ourselves so we can have our time and get the most out of life, eventually giving back to others," they explained. 