Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music DJ Kay Gee of Naughty By Nature chatted with Digital Journal about the "Hip Hop Hooray" remix with Rita Wilson, as well as the key to longevity in music. He also spoke about rising pop artist Nicole Michelle. "The 'Hip Hop Hooray' remix was dope," he said. "That was really unexpected, especially during these times. I just woke up one day and saw it on social media and I thought it was really cool. At first, I thought she was doing part of a verse but then I realized that she did the whole song, and she can kick those lyrics better than me. It's always cool when other people can recognize your music and they appreciate what you've done." "For Rita to take it and do it on her platform was really cool, and now it has grown into something bigger than that. Rita released it as a single and all of the proceeds are going to MusiCares and that is even cooler," he added. Last year, Naughty By Nature toured with New Kids on the Block as part of their "Mixtape" Tour. "That tour was unexplainable. It was unbelievable. We had a great time out there. It was honestly one of the best tours that I can remember in a long time. That ranks at the top of my list," he said. DJ Kay Gee had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with teen pop prodigy Nicole Michelle. "Nicole is just getting started. She is an amazing young up-and-coming artist. She sounds more advanced than her age is. She has a great voice, and the musical world should stay tuned," he said. "A big shout-out to Jeff Timmons for working with Nicole Michelle as well. He has been in the game for a long time. I respect him a lot too." On the key to longevity in the music business, DJ Kay Gee noted that it's all about "relationships" and "not burning bridges." "Trying to keep the relationships is one of the keys to longevity in the business," he said. He defined success as an "individual thing." "Somebody else can not consider you successful, but you can consider yourself successful. It's all about your own survival and what you need to do and what your goals are. When you achieve your goals, you are a person of success," he said. For their dedicated fans, he concluded, "Thank you. Everything we do is for the fans. We do what we love to do for the love of music, and the only way it can elevate is because of the fans." To learn more about Naughty By Nature, check out their official website and their Facebook page. Read More: The Naughty By Nature and Rita Wilson remix of "Hip Hop Hooray" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.