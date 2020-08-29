Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Nathan Merovich released his new country single "Mamas Song" on August 28, which is available on all digital platforms. Merovich expressed that this tune is a reflection of his struggles with depression and how he is using his faith and family to help get him through those trying times. "My mom and I share a matching anchor tattoo to remind us that we can get through anything if we have our family," he remarked. He added that when his mother came to him with the lyrics, it only took him a few minutes to come up with the melody since he could really feel the emotion behind the tune. "I think people will be able to relate to the experience the song brings on many levels," Merovich said. Throughout his career in the country music scene, he has shared the stage with such diverse artists as Big & Rich, Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Cowboy Troy, Seaforth, Caylee Hammack, and Sam Grow, among others. To learn more about up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Nathan Merovich and his music, follow him on "Mamas Song" is available on In "Mamas Song," Nathan Merovich's rich rumbling vocals are reminiscent of such country artists as Brad Paisley meets Eric Church, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. The song is solid, warm and it earns two thumbs up. There is a rawness and an authenticity to his artistry and talent.Merovich expressed that this tune is a reflection of his struggles with depression and how he is using his faith and family to help get him through those trying times. "My mom and I share a matching anchor tattoo to remind us that we can get through anything if we have our family," he remarked.He added that when his mother came to him with the lyrics, it only took him a few minutes to come up with the melody since he could really feel the emotion behind the tune. "I think people will be able to relate to the experience the song brings on many levels," Merovich said.Throughout his career in the country music scene, he has shared the stage with such diverse artists as Big & Rich, Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Cowboy Troy, Seaforth, Caylee Hammack, and Sam Grow, among others.To learn more about up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Nathan Merovich and his music, follow him on Instagram , and check out his Facebook page "Mamas Song" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Nathan Merovich, mamas song, Single, Country Nathan Merovich mamas song Single Country