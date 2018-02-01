Nana Mouskouri to embark on 2018 world tour, to release new album

Email
article imageNana Mouskouri to embark on 2018 world tour, to release new album

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Music
Iconic singer Nana Mouskouri is back with her 2018 world tour, as well as a new studio album "Forever Young" that will be released in February of 2018.
Nana Mouskouri is one of the best-selling recording artists in world history. She has sold in excess of 300 million albums, and has toured all around the globe. After Madonna, Mouskouri is credited as the second biggest-selling female artist of all time.
Throughout her illustrious career in the music industry, Mouskouri has recorded over 1,550 songs in multiple languages including English, German, Spanish, Hebrew, Corsican, French, Greek, Italian, Japanese and Dutch. She has performed well over 10,000 concerts.
This year will mark Ms. Mouskouri's 60th year in the music business, and she will release her 134th studio album, which will consist of cover songs by such noteworthy artists as Leonard Cohen, Bryan Adams, Bob Dylan and Amy Winehouse. The album will also be available in vinyl.
On April 27, 2018, Mouskouri will be performing a live concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California. This show is presented by "Emporium Presents."
Forever Young is available for pre-order on Amazon.
To learn more about veteran music star Nana Mouskouri, check out her official Facebook page.
