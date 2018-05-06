By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Reggae artist Mystic Bowie will be releasing his eponymous debut studio album, "Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads" on June 15, 2018. In addition, the new CD features special performances with such distinct musical guests as Freddie McGregor, ska guitar master Ernest Ranglin (who has worked with such iconic artists as Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff), Jamaican-American reggae singer The 13-track album also features drummer Kirk Bennett and Lincoln Thomas, who is Freddie McGregor's long-time guitarist. Cindy Wilson of the Mystic is a former veteran member of the Tom Tom Club (for the past 20 years) with Talking Heads founders Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth. On June 20, Mystic Bowie will be performing at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York. The album Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads is available for pre-order on To learn more about Mystic Bowie, his forthcoming album and touring schedule, check out the official The self-titled studio album features reggae versions of Talking Heads hit singles, and other reggae songs. The album's lead single "Once In a Lifetime" was released on Friday, May 4, 2018.In addition, the new CD features special performances with such distinct musical guests as Freddie McGregor, ska guitar master Ernest Ranglin (who has worked with such iconic artists as Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff), Jamaican-American reggae singer Tarrus Riley , as well as saxophone player Dean Fraser.The 13-track album also features drummer Kirk Bennett and Lincoln Thomas, who is Freddie McGregor's long-time guitarist. Cindy Wilson of the B-52s collaborates with Mystic Bowie on a special duet entitled "Heaven," which is the closing track on the CD.Mystic is a former veteran member of the Tom Tom Club (for the past 20 years) with Talking Heads founders Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth.On June 20, Mystic Bowie will be performing at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York.The album Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads is available for pre-order on iTunes To learn more about Mystic Bowie, his forthcoming album and touring schedule, check out the official Facebook page , and website More about Mystic Bowie, Reggae, Album, Talking Dreads Mystic Bowie Reggae Album Talking Dreads