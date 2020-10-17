By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The virtual fundraising event "Music That Moves You" will take place on October 27, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. Many well-known local artists and bands are scheduled to participate, and they will all be performing original music. In this fundraiser, musicians and bands will come together on October 27 at 8 p.m. EST. This online event will afford people the opportunity to be entertained while simultaneously supporting a good cause. It is "music for the soul, food for the body." Their goal is to help "kick COVID-19 in the butt," a statement to all can relate to. Mayors' Feed The Hungry has been making a difference in people's lives since 1987, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are pivoting to a digital format, where it is will be presented remotely. Providing food for the ones in need has never been more important, and rightfully so. The event's generous sponsors include Wilde Productions, the Junior League of Sarasota, the Mendell Foundation, the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as well as Kristina Skepton / Keller Williams Real Estate. To learn more about "Music That Moves You," check out its For more information on Mayors' Feed the Hungry, visit its "Music That Moves You" is presented by Mayors' Feed The Hungry , and it will provide aid to the hungry and the ones in need in such places in Florida as Sarasota and Manatee.Many well-known local artists and bands are scheduled to participate, and they will all be performing original music. In this fundraiser, musicians and bands will come together on October 27 at 8 p.m. EST.This online event will afford people the opportunity to be entertained while simultaneously supporting a good cause. It is "music for the soul, food for the body." Their goal is to help "kick COVID-19 in the butt," a statement to all can relate to.Mayors' Feed The Hungry has been making a difference in people's lives since 1987, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are pivoting to a digital format, where it is will be presented remotely. Providing food for the ones in need has never been more important, and rightfully so.The event's generous sponsors include Wilde Productions, the Junior League of Sarasota, the Mendell Foundation, the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as well as Kristina Skepton / Keller Williams Real Estate.To learn more about "Music That Moves You," check out its official website For more information on Mayors' Feed the Hungry, visit its official Facebook page More about Music That Moves You, Virtual, Event, Mayors' Feed The Hungry Music That Moves You Virtual Event Mayors Feed The Hung...