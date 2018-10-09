In this year's contest, Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall is up for "Best Singles Spot" in the "Bars & Nightlife" section, as well as for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Arts and Entertainment" section.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Mulcahy's
was nominated for three "Best of Long Island" honors, including "Best Nightclub," a category that it won in 2016.
On October 20, the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot
, will be returning to Mulcahy's, as part of its Nassau County residency.
In the following month, on November 16, Lance Bass
of the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated pop group NSYNC will be hosting the "Pop 2000 Tour" with special performances from Larger Than Life
, Ryan Cabrera and O-Town
.
To learn more about Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, check out its official website
and Facebook page
.