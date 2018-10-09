Email
article imageMulcahy's earns two 'Best of Long Island' nominations for 2019

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island has earned two nominations for the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition.
In this year's contest, Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall is up for "Best Singles Spot" in the "Bars & Nightlife" section, as well as for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Arts and Entertainment" section.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Mulcahy's was nominated for three "Best of Long Island" honors, including "Best Nightclub," a category that it won in 2016.
On October 20, the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, will be returning to Mulcahy's, as part of its Nassau County residency.
In the following month, on November 16, Lance Bass of the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated pop group NSYNC will be hosting the "Pop 2000 Tour" with special performances from Larger Than Life, Ryan Cabrera and O-Town.
To learn more about Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, check out its official website and Facebook page.
More about mulcahy's, best of long island, Nominations, wantagh, Long island
 
