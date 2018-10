In this year's contest, Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall is up for "Best Singles Spot" in the "Bars & Nightlife" section, as well as for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Arts and Entertainment" section.Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Mulcahy's was nominated for three "Best of Long Island" honors, including "Best Nightclub," a category that it won in 2016.On October 20, the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot , will be returning to Mulcahy's, as part of its Nassau County residency.In the following month, on November 16, Lance Bass of the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated pop group NSYNC will be hosting the "Pop 2000 Tour" with special performances from Larger Than Life , Ryan Cabrera and O-Town To learn more about Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, check out its official website and Facebook page