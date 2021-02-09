By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Music Motown queen Mary Wilson of the iconic group The Supremes has passed away at the age of 76. She is remembered by Ms. Diana Ross, as well as author and longtime friend Mark Bego. Digital Journal has the scoop. I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021 Acclaimed author Mark Bego also took the time to pay his respects to his late friend, who he has known for 45 years. "Mary Wilson was without a doubt the most gracious, beautiful, and fun-loving person I have ever met," he said. "We were best friends for over 45 years, and the thought of losing her has me in shock and saddened beyond belief. On Sunday of this week, she called me and we talked, and laughed, and made plans for our next adventure together. The next morning she was gone," Bego said. Bego continued, "Mary invited me to be her guest on so many of her grand adventures, from The Kentucky Derby, to seeing her inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, to Elton John's Academy Awards party, to accompanying her to Monte Carlo for a GALA weekend including discoing with Prince Albert until sun-up. Whenever we walked into any room together, all eyes were on Mary, her beautiful figure, and her captivating smile. "In 2017, when I decided I was going to become a cookbook author and wrote my best-selling 'Eat Like A Rock Star,' Mary graciously accepted my invitation to be the co-star of it. When I talked to her this Sunday, we were making plans to do a TV cooking show together," he said. "With Mary's passing, there is suddenly a hole in my life that can never be filled," he acknowledged. "I just lost my greatest friend. When former Supreme Florence Ballard passed away in 1976, Mary vowed to always tell the world about her deceased friend by proclaiming, 'I have this Flo. I will make it right.' Now it is me who has the responsibility of saying to the world, 'I have this Mary. I will never let the world forget how wonderful you were.'" Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mary Wilson and Mark Bego Photo Courtesy of dis COMPANY Ms. Diana Ross paid a tribute to her via a post on her Twitter page.Acclaimed author Mark Bego also took the time to pay his respects to his late friend, who he has known for 45 years. "Mary Wilson was without a doubt the most gracious, beautiful, and fun-loving person I have ever met," he said."We were best friends for over 45 years, and the thought of losing her has me in shock and saddened beyond belief. On Sunday of this week, she called me and we talked, and laughed, and made plans for our next adventure together. The next morning she was gone," Bego said.Bego continued, "Mary invited me to be her guest on so many of her grand adventures, from The Kentucky Derby, to seeing her inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, to Elton John's Academy Awards party, to accompanying her to Monte Carlo for a GALA weekend including discoing with Prince Albert until sun-up. Whenever we walked into any room together, all eyes were on Mary, her beautiful figure, and her captivating smile."In 2017, when I decided I was going to become a cookbook author and wrote my best-selling 'Eat Like A Rock Star,' Mary graciously accepted my invitation to be the co-star of it. When I talked to her this Sunday, we were making plans to do a TV cooking show together," he said."With Mary's passing, there is suddenly a hole in my life that can never be filled," he acknowledged. "I just lost my greatest friend. When former Supreme Florence Ballard passed away in 1976, Mary vowed to always tell the world about her deceased friend by proclaiming, 'I have this Flo. I will make it right.' Now it is me who has the responsibility of saying to the world, 'I have this Mary. I will never let the world forget how wonderful you were.'"Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mary Wilson and author Mark Bego this past November. More about mary wilson, the supremes, Rock and Roll, Motown mary wilson the supremes Rock and Roll Motown