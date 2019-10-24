Email
article imageMotörhead earns nod for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 15, it was announced that Motörhead has earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
Motörhead is credited for mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up, never gave in and inspired many fans all over the world. They have been eligible for a nomination for the past 18 years (since 2002); moreover, the band members that were eligible for this nomination include Phil Campbell, 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, Mikkey Dee, Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister, as well as Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor.
In addition, Motörhead was one of nine musical acts on this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's ballot that scored a nomination for the very first time, along with Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy.
A British rock group, Motörhead formed in the summer of 1975 by singer, bass player and principal songwriter Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister (the sole constant original member) as well as guitar player Larry Wallis and drummer Lucas Fox.
To learn more about this year's nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, check out the official Rock Hall website.
For more information on Motörhead and their music, visit their official homepage.
