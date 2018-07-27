Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 27, country star Morgan Evans chatted with Digital Journal about his radio single "Kiss Somebody," his love for performing live, The single has reached No. 8 on the Evans shared that his songwriting is inspired by "life" in general. "It sounds silly, but that's one of the first things I learned when I moved to Nashville and started writing there," he said. "The best songs that you write are the most honest and real ones. The more I start to do that, people to start to connect with the songs. That's probably the secret for any artist. I follow this crazy dream, and that's country music." For Evans, performing at Mercury Lounge in New York City was a great deal of fun. "It's a legendary venue. It was so much fun," he admitted. "It was really cool to see people show up and sing the songs, even the ones that are not necessarily on the radio. It was an amazing experience." He has also released the following tracks: "I Do," "Day Drunk" and most recently, "American." "We are definitely taking our time putting the music out, but it is good to have a few songs out. It is cool that people are starting to pick up on those songs. We just put 'American' out last week as well," he said. Evans listed his wife country songstress Kelsea Ballerini as his dream female duet choice in music. "I think it's a pretty obvious choice. Definitely Kelsea Ballerini," he said, without any hesitation. He also revealed that he has a new album coming out in the fall, which he is really excited about. For aspiring country musicians, Evans encouraged them to move to Nashville as quickly as they can. The Aussie country sensation defined the word success as "Being able to play music every day. I take none of it for granted, and I appreciate everything." Digital transformation of the country music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Evans said, "I love it. Honestly, as a listener and as a fan of music, it is rare to listen to a full album at once, so the whole idea of releasing a song one at a time or two at a time is great since it gives them their own life." Evans noted that he uses technology avidly in his music routine since it allows him to do a concert entirely by himself. "I do a live show by myself," he said, with a sweet laugh. He also noted how technology allows him to make additional sounds for such musical instruments as drums and guitars; moreover, he uses Voice Memos on his phone daily to record his song ideas. "Kiss Somebody" is available on To learn more about country star Morgan Evans and "Kiss Somebody," check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Morgan Evans' single " Regarding the commercial success of his single "Kiss Somebody," Evans said, "It feels awesome. I feel the success every night when I get to go out and play it, and the crowds get louder and louder, and bigger and bigger. It has been a pretty awesome ride."The single has reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts and climbing. "I think it's important to celebrate the milestones of Top 50, Top 40, Top 30 and Top 20. The fact that it is in the Top 10 is incredible," he admitted. "We get to celebrate every time we play it on stage, and the response is bigger and bigger."Evans shared that his songwriting is inspired by "life" in general. "It sounds silly, but that's one of the first things I learned when I moved to Nashville and started writing there," he said. "The best songs that you write are the most honest and real ones. The more I start to do that, people to start to connect with the songs. That's probably the secret for any artist. I follow this crazy dream, and that's country music."For Evans, performing at Mercury Lounge in New York City was a great deal of fun. "It's a legendary venue. It was so much fun," he admitted. "It was really cool to see people show up and sing the songs, even the ones that are not necessarily on the radio. It was an amazing experience."He has also released the following tracks: "I Do," "Day Drunk" and most recently, "American." "We are definitely taking our time putting the music out, but it is good to have a few songs out. It is cool that people are starting to pick up on those songs. We just put 'American' out last week as well," he said.Evans listed his wife country songstress Kelsea Ballerini as his dream female duet choice in music. "I think it's a pretty obvious choice. Definitely Kelsea Ballerini," he said, without any hesitation.He also revealed that he has a new album coming out in the fall, which he is really excited about. For aspiring country musicians, Evans encouraged them to move to Nashville as quickly as they can.The Aussie country sensation defined the word success as "Being able to play music every day. I take none of it for granted, and I appreciate everything."On the impact of technology on the music business, Evans said, "I love it. Honestly, as a listener and as a fan of music, it is rare to listen to a full album at once, so the whole idea of releasing a song one at a time or two at a time is great since it gives them their own life."Evans noted that he uses technology avidly in his music routine since it allows him to do a concert entirely by himself. "I do a live show by myself," he said, with a sweet laugh. He also noted how technology allows him to make additional sounds for such musical instruments as drums and guitars; moreover, he uses Voice Memos on his phone daily to record his song ideas."Kiss Somebody" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify . "Thank you to the fans for loving the song, thank you for listening to the song and for giving it a chance. Every night when I play that song, I am so grateful to see people loving it, and for the song to be bringing joy into their night," he said, effusively.To learn more about country star Morgan Evans and "Kiss Somebody," check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Morgan Evans' single " Kiss Somebody ." More about Morgan Evans, Kiss Somebody, Kelsea Ballerini, Country, Single More news from Morgan Evans Kiss Somebody Kelsea Ballerini Country Single Radio