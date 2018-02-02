Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music Eddie Montgomery of the country duo Montgomery Gentry about their new studio album, "Here's To You," and he remembered his late band-mate Troy Gentry, who passed away tragically in a helicopter crash at the age of 50. He listed "Drink Along Song" as one of his personal favorites on the collection. "We started playing that live before we even started cutting the album. We know it would be a big hit especially at festivals," he said. Montgomery Gentry will kick off their 2018 "Here's To You" tour on January 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This will mark the first time that Eddie will be touring without his late band-mate The lead single of the album, "Better Me," was written by songwriters Randy Montana, Jamie Moore and Josh Hoge. In addition, 2018 will mark the Montgomery Gentry Courtesy of Average Joes Entertainment Their proudest moments include getting a record deal, becoming members of the Grand Ole Opry, and playing with their heroes Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, as well as going out there and meeting people. He defined the word success as "family, friends and a good shot of Jim Beam." Montgomery Gentry are also supporters of the T.J. Martell Foundation, where fans have the opportunity to donate to the T.J. Martell Foundation upon purchase via Pledge Music during the pre-order period. Each day, Eddie is motivated by his passion for music. "I love music, meeting people, and getting out there and having fun and living life. Life is very short and I'm going to live every second of it," he said. Eddie revealed that he enjoys meeting and spending time with fans after their shows. "I've probably have had shots with most of them over the years. That's why I don't call them fans. I call them friends," he said. On the digital transformation of the country music industry, Eddie said, "I think it's totally awesome, because you can give somebody who might not have a shot, and they can put something together in their basement, and they have a shot to get it out there." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "Hell, I'm still behind on technology. I'm talking on this conference phone right now, and I'm afraid to push a button on it, since I'm afraid it might take off." Montgomery Gentry's "Better Me" is available on To learn more about country duo Montgomery Gentry, check out their Their 12-track album, Here's To You, will be released on February 2, 2018. "We listened to about 3,000 to 4,000 songs for this album," he said, about the song selection process. "That's why it took us so long to get this album finished. I can't wait for the fans to hear the new album, and get their feedback on it."He listed "Drink Along Song" as one of his personal favorites on the collection. "We started playing that live before we even started cutting the album. We know it would be a big hit especially at festivals," he said.Montgomery Gentry will kick off their 2018 "Here's To You" tour on January 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This will mark the first time that Eddie will be touring without his late band-mate Troy Gentry The lead single of the album, "Better Me," was written by songwriters Randy Montana, Jamie Moore and Josh Hoge.In addition, 2018 will mark the 20th anniversary of Montgomery Gentry as a band. They joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2009, and they were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015. "Troy and I have been together almost 35 years," he said. "We've known each other longer than we've known our lives, so he was a brother and a friend. When that horrific day hit, it changed my whole world, and I didn't know whether I could go on singing or not. Years ago, we spoke about this, and if something happened to one of us, we wanted to the other one to keep Montgomery Gentry going."Their proudest moments include getting a record deal, becoming members of the Grand Ole Opry, and playing with their heroes Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, as well as going out there and meeting people.He defined the word success as "family, friends and a good shot of Jim Beam."Montgomery Gentry are also supporters of the T.J. Martell Foundation, where fans have the opportunity to donate to the T.J. Martell Foundation upon purchase via Pledge Music during the pre-order period.Each day, Eddie is motivated by his passion for music. "I love music, meeting people, and getting out there and having fun and living life. Life is very short and I'm going to live every second of it," he said.Eddie revealed that he enjoys meeting and spending time with fans after their shows. "I've probably have had shots with most of them over the years. That's why I don't call them fans. I call them friends," he said.On the digital transformation of the country music industry, Eddie said, "I think it's totally awesome, because you can give somebody who might not have a shot, and they can put something together in their basement, and they have a shot to get it out there."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "Hell, I'm still behind on technology. I'm talking on this conference phone right now, and I'm afraid to push a button on it, since I'm afraid it might take off."Montgomery Gentry's "Better Me" is available on iTunes To learn more about country duo Montgomery Gentry, check out their official website More about Montgomery Gentry, troy gentry, eddie montgomery, Country, here's to you Montgomery Gentry troy gentry eddie montgomery Country here s to you Album