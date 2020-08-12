Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upoming IBMA nominations, being an artist in the digita age, and her forthcoming studio album. For "Female Vocalist of the Year," in particular, she is nominated in category that consists of last year's winner Brooke Aldridge, Rhonda Vincent, Dale Ann Bradley and Amanda Smith. "I love Dale Ann Bradley, she's amazing," she exclaimed. "I love Amanda Smith, she's so sweet. It's a great list this year." Tuttle was the first-ever female winner of the coveted "Guitar Player of the Year" IBMA Award, and she won that category twice. "That was exciting. Winning that award felt really validating growing up in the bluegrass community. It was really encouraging and an honor," she said. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, this year's IBMA awards, as well as the showcases and performances will take place remotely from September 28 to October 3. "I am interested to see how they do it this year," she said about the virtual experience. Tuttle's forthcoming studio album, …but i'd rather be with you, will be available on August 28. On the song selection process of the album, she said, "In my mind, I have this list of songs that have really meant a lot to me. These were the songs that I wanted to put my own voice to. All of these songs are special to me, some of them are older and some of them came out last year. There are a couple of new songs too. It was a long song selection process." For the time being, she selected the Grateful Dead classic "Standing On The Moon" as her personal favorite on the new record. "They all mean a lot to me for different reasons, so it's hard to choose just one," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels interesting because everything I do these days is online and livestreams. The digital age is cool since I enjoy connecting with people online and have back and forth interactions with them. I really miss touring though, so it's a weird adjustment." She listed Gillian Welch as her dream duet choice in music. "I love Gillian and it would be so cool to sing with her," she said. Growing up, Tuttle shared that her biggest musical influences included Hazel Dickens, Joni Mitchell, Gillian Welch, and Bob Dylan. "They were all influences on me as far as songwriting and singing goes," she said. "For guitar, David Grier was a great mentor, and Dave Rawlings was a hero of mine." For young and aspiring singers, she encouraged them to "keep learning and find their own voice." "That's the most important thing: stay true to yourself. Keep your own original voice since that is what is going to take you the farthest," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, Tuttle responded with the title of her upcoming album: "…but i'd rather be with you." "I miss people, I miss my friends and I miss playing shows," she explained. During the COVID-19 quarantine, she revealed that she learned how to "read tarot cards," as well as "transcendental meditation" as some new skills that she developed during the pandemic. "I am also learning more electric guitar that I've ever learned before," she said. If she were ever given the chance to be on The Masked Singer, she revealed that her dream costume would be a "sloth." Tuttle defined the word success as "just being happy with who you are." "I hope the fans like the new album. It was exciting for me to get to record so many of my favorite songs for it. I hope people rediscover songs that they've heard before but they hear them in a new way," she told her fans and listeners about her forthcoming album. I hope people rediscover songs that they've heard before but they hear them in a new way," she told her fans and listeners about her forthcoming album.To learn more about bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle and her music, check out her official website