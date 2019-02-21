Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Mitchell Tenpenny has been on a roll lately. He has a No. 1 single on country radio, made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry and most recently, he earned an Academy of Country Music (ACM) award nomination. Equally crazy for Tenpenny was having his first No. 1 song on the radio thanks to the commercial success of his smash single "Drunk Me." "You never expect anything. You just go with it," he said. "That was something I've always dreamed of." His songwriting is inspired by life experiences and things that take place on a daily basis. "Everything that I write about is something that I've been through," he said. Tenpenny's new single is "Alcohol You Later," which fares well in his live shows. "It was a song that I thought would never make the record, let alone be a single," he admitted. A very proud moment for Tenpenny was his debut on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry stage. "That was full circle moment," he admitted. "That was something that is very hard to explain. It was very nerve-wracking and filled with a lot of emotions. It was a magical moment." For Tenpenny, it was a thrill to perform at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for the country station NASH FM 94.7 in New York City, which was hosted by radio personality Katie Neal. "That was awesome. I just love it. New York is one of my favorite cities," he said. He listed Maren Morris as his dream female duet choice in country music. "Maren is one of my favorite singers. I just love the soul in her voice. We could come up with something really cool together," he said. In his high school days, Tenpenny thought that he would have been a football player, however, he is fortunate that now he gets to do what he loves to do for a living and that's music. "You never know what's going to happen," he said. In his spare time, Tenpenny loves being an outdoorsman such as hunting, fishing and playing golf. He defined the word success as "being happy" and "enjoying" what he is doing for a living. Digital transformation of country music business On the impact of streaming services and technology on the music business, Tenpenny said, "I think technology is great. It gives us a platform to give music to the world instantly. It's a very fascinating thing, though radio is still important. Technology and streaming are a great way to capture a younger audience." Tenpenny uses technology in his daily routine with regards to his amps and pedals. "We are always using technology in the recording studio. We get to experiment a lot there," he said, prior to adding that he records song ideas on his Voice Memos. He added, "My phone is filled with Voice Memos of song ideas that I would write late at night, or if I would wake up in the middle of the night with song ideas. That's the beauty of having an iPhone. I can record any guitar lick or vocal part that I have in my mind." Tenpenny feels that the passage of the Music Modernization Act is a big win for the country music community. "I am very excited for it, and I am proud of our songwriters that fought for it. This is going to inspire a lot of people to make more music," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "Check out 'Alcohol You Later.' Call in your local radio stations and request it if you dig it. Hopefully, we will have a new music video coming out very soon." His album Telling All My Secrets is available on To learn more about country artist Mitchell Tenpenny and his music, check out his Tenpenny is vying for "New Male Artist of the Year" at the upcoming ACM Awards. "That was a complete surprise. I found out in the car while listening on the radio," he said.Equally crazy for Tenpenny was having his first No. 1 song on the radio thanks to the commercial success of his smash single "Drunk Me." "You never expect anything. You just go with it," he said. "That was something I've always dreamed of."His songwriting is inspired by life experiences and things that take place on a daily basis. "Everything that I write about is something that I've been through," he said.Tenpenny's new single is "Alcohol You Later," which fares well in his live shows. "It was a song that I thought would never make the record, let alone be a single," he admitted.A very proud moment for Tenpenny was his debut on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry stage. "That was full circle moment," he admitted. "That was something that is very hard to explain. It was very nerve-wracking and filled with a lot of emotions. It was a magical moment."For Tenpenny, it was a thrill to perform at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for the country station NASH FM 94.7 in New York City, which was hosted by radio personality Katie Neal. "That was awesome. I just love it. New York is one of my favorite cities," he said.He listed Maren Morris as his dream female duet choice in country music. "Maren is one of my favorite singers. I just love the soul in her voice. We could come up with something really cool together," he said.In his high school days, Tenpenny thought that he would have been a football player, however, he is fortunate that now he gets to do what he loves to do for a living and that's music. "You never know what's going to happen," he said.In his spare time, Tenpenny loves being an outdoorsman such as hunting, fishing and playing golf.He defined the word success as "being happy" and "enjoying" what he is doing for a living.On the impact of streaming services and technology on the music business, Tenpenny said, "I think technology is great. It gives us a platform to give music to the world instantly. It's a very fascinating thing, though radio is still important. Technology and streaming are a great way to capture a younger audience."Tenpenny uses technology in his daily routine with regards to his amps and pedals. "We are always using technology in the recording studio. We get to experiment a lot there," he said, prior to adding that he records song ideas on his Voice Memos.He added, "My phone is filled with Voice Memos of song ideas that I would write late at night, or if I would wake up in the middle of the night with song ideas. That's the beauty of having an iPhone. I can record any guitar lick or vocal part that I have in my mind."Tenpenny feels that the passage of the Music Modernization Act is a big win for the country music community. "I am very excited for it, and I am proud of our songwriters that fought for it. This is going to inspire a lot of people to make more music," he said.For his fans, he concluded, "Check out 'Alcohol You Later.' Call in your local radio stations and request it if you dig it. Hopefully, we will have a new music video coming out very soon."His album Telling All My Secrets is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about country artist Mitchell Tenpenny and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Mitchell Tenpenny, Grand ole opry, Country, ACM, drunk me Mitchell Tenpenny Grand ole opry Country ACM drunk me