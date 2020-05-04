Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music DJ White Shadow and DJ MistaJam chatted with Digital Journal about Beatsource LINK. Professional and novice DJs are now able to utilize the beta version of Beatsource LINK technology to help them instantly access millions of hit songs. Beatsource LINK will instantaneously change the way DJs perform their live sets by providing them with unprecedented access to a library of millions of hits from multiple genres of music. This will allow professional and novice DJs to stream music directly into their DJ software, more seamlessly than ever before. Beatsource LINK is launching with Pioneer DJ’s rekordbox 6.0.1 in Public Beta on May 4, 2020. It is headed up by President Brian Wong (aka "DJ Quickie"), Chief Content Officer Edwin Paredes (aka "DJ Phenom") and affiliated with Beatport, run by CEO Robb McDaniels. British DJ MistaJam remarked, "I am very excited to be able to play with Beatsource LINK. This will be an awesome tool for any DJ's arsenal, no matter what your skill level. Being able to play nearly any track I can think of directly from rekordbox is a huge benefit, making it faster than ever before to access this huge library of music." British DJ MistaJam Warren Simmens Paul Blair (aka DJ White Shadow) won a Grammy Award for working with Lady Gaga. "Technology is king," he said. "During my career as a DJ and producer, I’ve always kept an eye on tech as it relates to music. I believe that streaming to the booth is the next evolution in DJing, and I am excited to be a part of the Beatsource locker system pushing the art form and culture of DJing forward." DJ White Shadow Jessica Czarnecki A free trial of Beatsource LINK for 30 days requires only the free rekordbox DJ software to get started. Beatsource LINK PRO and PRO+ allows LINK subscribers to stream higher-quality audio while online or download tracks to an offline storage locker of 50 to 100 tracks. The three tiers available are Beatsource LINK at $9.99 a month, Beatsource LINK Pro at $19.99 a month, and Beatsource LINK Pro+ at $29.99 a month respectively. To learn more about Beatsource LINK, check out its This movie brings in a new era in DJ technology. Beatsource is the music streaming service for open format DJs created by Beatport and the world's largest promotional record pool, DJcity, will this week introduce the new Beatsource LINK technology in a public beta.Beatsource LINK will instantaneously change the way DJs perform their live sets by providing them with unprecedented access to a library of millions of hits from multiple genres of music. This will allow professional and novice DJs to stream music directly into their DJ software, more seamlessly than ever before.Beatsource LINK is launching with Pioneer DJ’s rekordbox 6.0.1 in Public Beta on May 4, 2020. It is headed up by President Brian Wong (aka "DJ Quickie"), Chief Content Officer Edwin Paredes (aka "DJ Phenom") and affiliated with Beatport, run by CEO Robb McDaniels.British DJ MistaJam remarked, "I am very excited to be able to play with Beatsource LINK. This will be an awesome tool for any DJ's arsenal, no matter what your skill level. Being able to play nearly any track I can think of directly from rekordbox is a huge benefit, making it faster than ever before to access this huge library of music."Paul Blair (aka DJ White Shadow) won a Grammy Award for working with Lady Gaga. "Technology is king," he said. "During my career as a DJ and producer, I’ve always kept an eye on tech as it relates to music. I believe that streaming to the booth is the next evolution in DJing, and I am excited to be a part of the Beatsource locker system pushing the art form and culture of DJing forward."A free trial of Beatsource LINK for 30 days requires only the free rekordbox DJ software to get started. Beatsource LINK PRO and PRO+ allows LINK subscribers to stream higher-quality audio while online or download tracks to an offline storage locker of 50 to 100 tracks.The three tiers available are Beatsource LINK at $9.99 a month, Beatsource LINK Pro at $19.99 a month, and Beatsource LINK Pro+ at $29.99 a month respectively.To learn more about Beatsource LINK, check out its official website More about Beatsource LINK, Djs, DJ White Shadow, MistaJam, Technology Beatsource LINK Djs DJ White Shadow MistaJam Technology