By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Aaliyah, the perennial princess of R&B, died tragically at 22 years old in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. Her music, legacy, and style are never forgotten. You will NEVER be forgotten so MANY LOVE you Babygirl🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾WE ALL MISS YOU!❤️❤️ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott lead the tributes in memory of Aaliyah. Elliott noted that it has been 18 years since she passed away yet her "style and music" continues to impact all of the generations behind her. "May you rest In paradise in peace," Elliott posted on Twitter. "You will never be forgotten," Elliott underscored. "So many love you, babygirl. We all miss you!" she exclaimed. Her influence still continues to this day. Aaliyah has sold in excess of 52 million albums all over the world, and she will be affectionately known as the "Queen of Urban Pop" and the "The Princess of R&B." Billboard Magazine ranks her as the 10th most successful female R&B recording artist over the past quarter-century, and she ranks in the Top 30 most successful arts in the history of R&B music. Her signature tune, "Try Again," catapulted to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in June of 2000. Aside from being a music artist, Aaliyah was also a film actress (Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned to name a few films that she starred in) and an accomplished businesswoman. For more on the music and legacy of Aaliyah, check out her official website