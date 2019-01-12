By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music New York - Music superstar Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott has a major reason to be proud. She will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019. Elliott is one of the most important artists in the contemporary music scene, especially in rap and hip-hop. She becomes the first female rapper and hip-hop artist to receive such recognition. She is an accomplished singer-songwriter, producer and a true cultural sensation. Her mantel holds five Elliott's achievements extend beyond her solo musical work. She made numerous guest appearances on singles and remixes by a wide range of singer-songwriters and artists, spanning various genres. A prolific songwriter, Elliott has penned songs and collaborated with such artists as Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Ciara, Monica, Destiny's Child, Fantasia, Mary J Blige, the late Aaliyah, Jennifer Hudson, and Mya, among many others. Elliott performed at the 2015 Super Bowl XLIX. On the following year, she joined forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama for "This Is For My Girls," which is an anthem of female empowerment. To learn more about Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott, check out her The 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame award ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 13, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.Elliott is one of the most important artists in the contemporary music scene, especially in rap and hip-hop. She becomes the first female rapper and hip-hop artist to receive such recognition. She is an accomplished singer-songwriter, producer and a true cultural sensation.Her mantel holds five Grammy awards , with many more Grammy nominations spanning three decades for her musical work. In the United States alone, she has sold in excess of 30 million units. Six of her studio efforts have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), or higher.Elliott's achievements extend beyond her solo musical work. She made numerous guest appearances on singles and remixes by a wide range of singer-songwriters and artists, spanning various genres.A prolific songwriter, Elliott has penned songs and collaborated with such artists as Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Ciara, Monica, Destiny's Child, Fantasia, Mary J Blige, the late Aaliyah, Jennifer Hudson, and Mya, among many others.Elliott performed at the 2015 Super Bowl XLIX. On the following year, she joined forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama for "This Is For My Girls," which is an anthem of female empowerment.To learn more about Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott, check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about missy elliott, songwriters hall of fame, Rapper, Hiphop missy elliott songwriters hall of ... Rapper Hiphop