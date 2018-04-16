Lambert
earned her ninth consecutive "Female Vocalist of the Year" ACM award, and she reigned supreme in the "Song of the Year" category, where "Tin Man" won. Lambert co-wrote that song with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
With her two ACM wins last night, Lambert
was tied for the most wins, along with country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton ("Male Vocalist of the Year" and "Album of the Year") and country duo Brothers Osborne, who won "Vocal Duo of the Year" and "Video of the Year" for "It Ain't My Fault."
This makes Lambert
the most honored country music performer in ACM history, with 32 career ACM trophies
. She also performed "Keeper of the Flame" at the ACM ceremony, which was hosted by veteran country star Reba McEntire.
To learn more about country superstar Miranda Lambert
, check out her official website
.