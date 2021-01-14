By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music Mike Papapavlou has a major reason to be proud. He was honored as the 2020 "Guitar Teacher of the Year." Digital Journal has the scoop. In addition to being recognized with a feature in Guitar World, he was also invited to join as a freelance contributor this year. He will be sharing some of his insights, tips, stories, and tricks to young and aspiring guitar players. To learn more about Guitar Guide Guru, check out the For more information on award-winning guitar instructor Mike Papapavlou, follow him on Instagram A Greek-Cypriot, he is the founder of Guitar Guide Guru. Papapavlou commenced his career in guitar teaching back in 2010, when he moved from Cyprus to England. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Music at Newcastle University.In addition to being recognized with a feature in Guitar World, he was also invited to join as a freelance contributor this year. He will be sharing some of his insights, tips, stories, and tricks to young and aspiring guitar players.To learn more about Guitar Guide Guru, check out the official website For more information on award-winning guitar instructor Mike Papapavlou, follow him on Instagram Papapavlou (@mike_papapavlou) More about Mike Papapavlou, Guitar, Teacher Mike Papapavlou Guitar Teacher