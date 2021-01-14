Email
article imageMike Papapavlou honored as 'Guitar Teacher of the Year' for 2020

By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Music
Mike Papapavlou has a major reason to be proud. He was honored as the 2020 "Guitar Teacher of the Year." Digital Journal has the scoop.
A Greek-Cypriot, he is the founder of Guitar Guide Guru. Papapavlou commenced his career in guitar teaching back in 2010, when he moved from Cyprus to England. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Music at Newcastle University.
In addition to being recognized with a feature in Guitar World, he was also invited to join as a freelance contributor this year. He will be sharing some of his insights, tips, stories, and tricks to young and aspiring guitar players.
To learn more about Guitar Guide Guru, check out the official website.
For more information on award-winning guitar instructor Mike Papapavlou, follow him on Instagram.
