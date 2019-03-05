Marino is embarking on his highly-anticipated East Coast tour, which kicked off at Visani's Comedy Zone in Port Charlotte, Florida, on February 27. He played at this venue for four days until March 2.
On March 16, Marino will be performing at the Rrazz Room in Boca Raton, Florida, prior to concluding his East Coast tour at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown
on Long Island, where he will be from March 29 to 30.
Marino is affectionately known as "New Jersey’s Bad Boy" to his fans all over the world, and his mission with his comedic work is to "Make America Italian Again."
In the fall of 2018, Marino
was inducted into the coveted New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame; moreover, seven years later, in 2015, Marino won the USO Bob Hope Comedy Award for his comedic performances for the U.S. military.
