Levittown - Acclaimed comedian Mike Marino will be performing two stand-up comedy shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on March 29 and 30. On March 16, Marino will be performing at the Rrazz Room in Boca Raton, Florida, prior to concluding his East Coast tour at Governor's Comedy Club. Marino is embarking on his highly-anticipated East Coast tour, which kicked off at Visani's Comedy Zone in Port Charlotte, Florida, on February 27. He played at this venue for four days until March 2. Marino is affectionately known as "New Jersey's Bad Boy" to his fans all over the world, and his mission with his comedic work is to "Make America Italian Again." In the fall of 2018, Marino was inducted into the coveted New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame; moreover, seven years later, in 2015, Marino won the USO Bob Hope Comedy Award for his comedic performances for the U.S. military. To learn more about comedian Mike Marino, check out his official Facebook page and his official website. Mike Marino chatted with this journalist in August of 2015 backstage prior to his show at The Paramount in Huntington.