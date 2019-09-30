Mason Swearingen
was a Long Island musician, who sang lead vocals and played bass for the ultimate Chicago tribute band Beginnings. He was 51 years old.
This benefit concert will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
in Wantagh on Long Island, as they pay homage to the life of Mason Swearingen by performing the music of Chicago
.
DelGuidice of Big Shot
will be featured on bass and on lead vocals along with the other band members of Beginnings, both past and present.
