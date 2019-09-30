Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMike DelGuidice to honor Mason Swearingen with 'Beginnings' show

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
Mike DelGuidice of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot and of Billy Joel's live band will be paying tribute to the late Mason Swearingen.
Mason Swearingen was a Long Island musician, who sang lead vocals and played bass for the ultimate Chicago tribute band Beginnings. He was 51 years old.
This benefit concert will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, as they pay homage to the life of Mason Swearingen by performing the music of Chicago.
DelGuidice of Big Shot will be featured on bass and on lead vocals along with the other band members of Beginnings, both past and present.
To learn more about Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot and their show dates, check out their official Facebook page and their website.
Read More: Mike DelGuidice chatted with Digital Journal back in August of 2019.
More about Mike DelGuidice, beginnings, Benefit, Concert, Mason Swearingen
 
Latest News
Top News
Top Iran general says destroying Israel 'achievable goal'
Essential Science: Has a blood test for autism been developed?
Cameroon opens dialogue to end anglophone separatist crisis
Review: Sandi Morris claims silver at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special
Artificial skin developed to enhance virtual reality
Moscow court reduces sentence for actor jailed over protest
Op-Ed: Trump's stooge Rudy Giuliani is the only show in town on Sunday
In Syria's Aleppo, reconstruction makes slow start
Review: Shiloh is shot by Sam McCall on 'General Hospital' on ABC Special
Reinforced grave, tamper-proof casket: battle for Mugabe's corpse