article imageMike DelGuidice talks veterans, Long Island Music Hall of Fame Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - Mike DelGuidice, musician from Billy Joel's live band and the frontman of the Billy Joel tribute band, sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at The Paramount on November 2.
The veterans benefit show at The Paramount in Huntington was sponsored by TD Bank and it was in partnership with the nonprofit organization General Needs. "It is always a great show for the veterans," DelGuidice said. "I am excited, and I hope there are a lot of veterans here tonight. This show is always a big seller."
DelGuidice revealed that he would be singing "Good Night Saigon" for them. "That's a good song," he admitted. "Hopefully, the veterans will come up on stage for that. I want to honor them the way they are supposed to."
Long Island Music Hall of Fame
The Big Shot front-man had nothing but the greatest remarks about Tommy Byrnes, who has been with Billy Joel for 28 years as his lead guitar player, who will be recognized on Thursday, November 8, at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. He will be the recipient of the Long Island Hired Gun Award. "I am so proud of Tommy," DelGuidice said. "Nobody deserves it more than him. This honor was long overdue."
DelGudice continued, "I keep telling Tommy [Byrnes] that he should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since he has backed Billy Joel for so long. I don't know anybody that plays like Tommy. He is just a great guitar player and a really good person."
Madison Square Garden Halloween-themed show
Most recently, on October 27, DelGuidice was excited to perform with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden as part of his Halloween-themed show, which featured Joel's distinct version of "Monster Mash." "That was a great show. Billy was in good form that evening. He was funny that night," he said.
For more information on Big Shot and their show dates, visit their homepage.
More about Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot, Long Island Music Hall of Fame, Billy joel, Paramount
 
