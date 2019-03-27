Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Huntington - Mike DelGuidice of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot and from Billy Joel's live band sat down and chatted with me about the first stadium show in Arizona, as well as his upcoming show at The Paramount. Billy Joel performed on March 21 at Madison Square Garden, as part of his monthly residency, where Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty joined the band onstage for a few songs. "John Fogerty is a living legend, and somebody who I think has one of the most unique rock vocals ever. His attitude and his professional match," DelGuidice said. Speaking of John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival, DelGuidice listed "Born on the Bayou" as his personal favorite song from their catalog. "I like that song a lot," he said. On March 29, DelGuidice will be performing with the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, with singer-songwriter When asked what equipment and technology he uses as a musician, DelGuidice responded, "I love Yamaha pianos and a Stratocaster for an electric guitar." Even in his high school days, DelGuidice shared that he envisioned doing what he is doing now. He subsequently acknowledged that he feels blessed. "I would like to thank the fans for continuing to come to see us," he said. "I am so appreciative. I wouldn't be able to do it without the fans." To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Big Shot's March 23rd show at On March 9, DelGuidice performed with the Billy Joel at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona as part of the "Piano Man's" stadium tour. Ironically enough, this Arizona concert coincided with DelGuidice's birthday. "That was amazing," he admitted. "The band, Billy and everybody came back and brought cake and cupcakes to me and sang 'Happy Birthday' to me. It was a beautiful night."Billy Joel performed on March 21 at Madison Square Garden, as part of his monthly residency, where Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty joined the band onstage for a few songs. "John Fogerty is a living legend, and somebody who I think has one of the most unique rock vocals ever. His attitude and his professional match," DelGuidice said.Speaking of John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival, DelGuidice listed "Born on the Bayou" as his personal favorite song from their catalog. "I like that song a lot," he said.On March 29, DelGuidice will be performing with the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, with singer-songwriter Alex Shillo as their opening act. "It is going to be a great show," he said. "We are going to throw in a lot of new material and more original songs," he said.When asked what equipment and technology he uses as a musician, DelGuidice responded, "I love Yamaha pianos and a Stratocaster for an electric guitar."Even in his high school days, DelGuidice shared that he envisioned doing what he is doing now. He subsequently acknowledged that he feels blessed. "I would like to thank the fans for continuing to come to see us," he said. "I am so appreciative. I wouldn't be able to do it without the fans."To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, check out their official website : Digital Journal reviewed Big Shot's March 23rd show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall More about Mike DelGuidice, Billy joel, Big Shot, john fogerty, shallow Mike DelGuidice Billy joel Big Shot john fogerty shallow