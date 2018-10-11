Huntington
Mike DelGuidice, the lead singer of Big Shot and band member of Billy Joel's live band, chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at The Paramount on November 2.
"A Benefit Concert for Veterans" at The Paramount will aid General Needs, and the actual show will precede this year's Veterans Day holiday. General Needs assists thousands of homeless veterans on Long Island and their families through charitable donations and support.
For DelGuidice and the band members of the tribute band, Big Shot, the veterans hold a special place in their hearts. This concert is in partnership with TD Bank.
On this upcoming concert in Huntington, DelGuidice remarked, "That is going to be fun. I always love playing The Paramount, especially for our veterans. The Paramount has a home venue feel to it. That should be nice. It is always nice to have the veterans up on the Paramount stage. It should be good, and I am looking forward to it."
General Needs will provide local Long Island veterans with clothing, shoes, household items, toiletries, and other basic necessities.
For more information on General Needs, check out its official homepage.
Most recently, on September 22, DelGuidice and Big Shot headlined Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, for a sold-out venue.
To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.