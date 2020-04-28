Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot to play on Billy Joel's Facebook page

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Mike DelGuidice of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot will be performing on Billy Joel's official Facebook page later today. Fans can tune on Billy Joel's Facebook page, by DelGuidice, who has been with Billy Joel in his live band as his rhythm guitar player and background vocalist since 2013, praised the "Piano Man" for his generosity. "That was a really nice gesture," DelGuidice remarked, and praised him for helping out the band and keeping everybody "afloat." Ever since the lockdown, DelGuiduice has been performing his own "Live on the Porch" series in Florida twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. EST. He revealed that the livestream show today on Billy Joel's Facebook page will be quite different since he will be playing songs that Billy Joel doesn't normally play live. He told Newsday that his set will be comprised of several covers, as well as a few of his own solo recordings. For more information on According to Newsday , DelGuidice will be hosting a 40-minute livestream set at 8 p.m. where he will be entertaining fans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Fans can tune on Billy Joel's Facebook page, by clicking here DelGuidice, who has been with Billy Joel in his live band as his rhythm guitar player and background vocalist since 2013, praised the "Piano Man" for his generosity. "That was a really nice gesture," DelGuidice remarked, and praised him for helping out the band and keeping everybody "afloat."Ever since the lockdown, DelGuiduice has been performing his own "Live on the Porch" series in Florida twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. EST. He revealed that the livestream show today on Billy Joel's Facebook page will be quite different since he will be playing songs that Billy Joel doesn't normally play live. He told Newsday that his set will be comprised of several covers, as well as a few of his own solo recordings.For more information on Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot , check out his official Facebook page and website More about Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot, Facebook, Pandemic Mike DelGuidice Big Shot Facebook Pandemic