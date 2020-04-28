Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot to play on Billy Joel's Facebook page

According to Newsday
, DelGuidice will be hosting a 40-minute livestream set at 8 p.m. where he will be entertaining fans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Fans can tune on Billy Joel's Facebook page, by clicking here
.
DelGuidice, who has been with Billy Joel in his live band as his rhythm guitar player and background vocalist since 2013, praised the "Piano Man" for his generosity. "That was a really nice gesture," DelGuidice remarked, and praised him for helping out the band and keeping everybody "afloat."
Ever since the lockdown, DelGuiduice has been performing his own "Live on the Porch" series in Florida twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. EST. He revealed that the livestream show today on Billy Joel's Facebook page will be quite different since he will be playing songs that Billy Joel doesn't normally play live. He told Newsday
that his set will be comprised of several covers, as well as a few of his own solo recordings.
For more information on Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot
, check out his official Facebook page
and website
.