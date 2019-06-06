Dolenz will be joining Todd Rundgren
and Christopher Cross for this tour, along with ex-Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland. This concert will be a blend of their own hits along with songs from the Beatles' seminal White
Album.
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees surprised with a special sign for his furniture company, which he runs with his daughter
Gary Hahn
Speaking of Micky Dolenz, this past March he celebrated his birthday
at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he performed with Mike Nesmith, as part of "The Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz Show
," which received glowing reviews. Both Nesmith and Dolenz paid homage to the musical legacy of Peter Tork.
Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performing at The Paramount
Gary Hahn
On October 10, they will be performing at the St. George Theater in Staten Island, New York, while on October 12, they will be bringing the "It Was 50 Years Ago Today" tour to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, New York.
