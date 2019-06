Micky Dolenz of The Monkees surprised with a special sign for his furniture company, which he runs with his daughter Gary Hahn

Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performing at The Paramount Gary Hahn

Dolenz will be joining Todd Rundgren and Christopher Cross for this tour, along with ex-Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland. This concert will be a blend of their own hits along with songs from the Beatles' seminal White Album.Speaking of Micky Dolenz, this past March he celebrated his birthday at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he performed with Mike Nesmith, as part of " The Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz Show ," which received glowing reviews. Both Nesmith and Dolenz paid homage to the musical legacy of Peter Tork.On October 10, they will be performing at the St. George Theater in Staten Island, New York, while on October 12, they will be bringing the "It Was 50 Years Ago Today" tour to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, New York.For more information on Micky Dolenz and his music, check out his official website