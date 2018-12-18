Email
article imageMicky Dolenz talks Christmas album, debuts Monkees holiday video Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees spoke about his holiday album, "Christmas Party." They also debuted their new animated video for "The Christmas Song."
Dolenz revealed that one of his personal favorite song on the album is "House Of Broken Gingerbread," which is the fourth track featured on the collection. "Producer Adam Schlesinger wrote it with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon. It is just a wonderful song," he said.
He noted that the album's closing tune, "Merry Christmas, Baby" channels his musical roots, which include such diverse artists as Otis Redding, Johnny Mathis, Sam Cooke, Little Richard, Fats Domino, and Jerry Lee Lewis.
The Monkees
The Monkees
Photo Courtesy of The Monkees, supplied by The Paramount Marketing Department
On March 8, 2019, The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of "The Monkees Present: The Mike and Micky Show." This spring, he revealed that there will several show dates in New Zealand and Australia.
Their animated music video for "The Christmas Song" was released on December 17, 2018, on their YouTube channel. It was produced, directed and animated by Jonathan Nesmith and Susan Holloway. The song was produced by Christian Nesmith.
Their critically acclaimed holiday album, Christmas Party, is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
To learn more about The Monkees, check out their official website.
