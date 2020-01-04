In a tweet to his fans and followers, Dolenz revealed that he was "blessed with a new grandson" this holiday season named Finn. "My daughter, Charlotte and husband, Eric, welcomed their new son on December 15th. We are overjoyed," he exclaimed
.
Most recently, The Monkees released their Christmas Party
holiday album on red and white vinyl, as Digital Journal reported
.
He was also featured on the Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories
tribute album, which came out in October, on the song "Perfectly Beautiful Day."
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Dolenz will be performing two shows at My Father's Place
at The Roslyn Hotel on Long Island at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. He will be touring with Michael Nesmith as part of The Monkees
in April of 2020.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz, his solo tour dates and concerts with The Monkees, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.