article imageMicky Dolenz of The Monkees welcomes new grandchild

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees has a major milestone to celebrate in his personal life. He announced the birth of his new grandchild.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Dolenz revealed that he was "blessed with a new grandson" this holiday season named Finn. "My daughter, Charlotte and husband, Eric, welcomed their new son on December 15th. We are overjoyed," he exclaimed.
Most recently, The Monkees released their Christmas Party holiday album on red and white vinyl, as Digital Journal reported.
He was also featured on the Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories tribute album, which came out in October, on the song "Perfectly Beautiful Day."
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Dolenz will be performing two shows at My Father's Place at The Roslyn Hotel on Long Island at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. He will be touring with Michael Nesmith as part of The Monkees in April of 2020.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz, his solo tour dates and concerts with The Monkees, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Micky Dolenz, The Monkees, Grandchild, Grandson
 
