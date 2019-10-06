Email
article imageMicky Dolenz of The Monkees to honor The Beatles in Staten Island

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Staten Island - On October 10, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will be honoring the Beatles' "White" album at the St. George Theater in Staten Island.
This concert will be a part of "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today" Tour 2019, and he will be joined by such distinguished musicians as Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Jason Scheff of Chicago, and Joey Molland of Badfinger; moreover, Joey Curatolo will serve as the musical director (he was the musical director of Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles).
Not only will these artists be performing their greatest hits, but they will be covering songs from The Beatles' White album.
To learn more about this upcoming show at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, New York, check out the St. George Theatre official website.
As Digital Journal reported, Dolenz will be featured in the upcoming Mister Rogers tribute album, Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, in the song "Perfectly Beautiful Day," which will be released on August 25. That tribute CD is available for pre-order on Amazon.
Last month, Dolenz celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the debut of The Monkees' hit television show on NBC.
To learn more about veteran pop-rock musician Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his official Facebook page.
