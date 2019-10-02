By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Micky Dolenz, the lead singer of the iconic pop-rock group The Monkees pays homage to "Mister Rogers" on the upcoming tribute album. While Mister Rogers' show appealed to the younger crowd (ages four to eight), Dolenz shared that he would watch the show with his daughter and complimented him for "making little children feel safe, happy, warm, fuzzy and cozy like a teddy bear." "He just made you feel really comfortable," Dolenz added. The album, Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, is available for pre-order on Last month, as To learn more about Dolenz sings "Perfectly Beautiful Day" in honor of the late but great Fred Rogers, who was the host of the critically-acclaimed preschool TV series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Dolenz lends his velvet voice on the track. "It is a typical song of Rogers and his personality, as well as his show," Dolenz said.While Mister Rogers' show appealed to the younger crowd (ages four to eight), Dolenz shared that he would watch the show with his daughter and complimented him for "making little children feel safe, happy, warm, fuzzy and cozy like a teddy bear.""He just made you feel really comfortable," Dolenz added.The album, Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, is available for pre-order on Amazon . It will be availale on October 25.Last month, as Digital Journal reported , Dolenz celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the debut of The Monkees' hit television show on the NBC network (September of 1966).To learn more about Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and his tour dates, check out his official website More about Micky Dolenz, The Monkees, Mister Rogers, Album Micky Dolenz The Monkees Mister Rogers Album