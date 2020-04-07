Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Micky Dolenz of The Monkees chatted with Digital Journal about their new live album "The Mike & Micky Show Live," which was just released on April 3. The Monkees Photo Courtesy of The Monkees, supplied by The Paramount Marketing Department "This album is very different than a Monkees show," he admitted. "As far as the album goes, I like it. I understand that the feedback from the reviews has been pretty good. I gather that people are liking it. We are having a great time performing live. The fans are there to hear the hits for the most part such as 'Last Train to Clarksville,' 'Pleasant Valley Sunday,' 'Daydream Believer' and 'I'm a Believer.' The hardcore fans, who have heard them a million times, like to hear different album cuts." Speaking of "Last Train to Clarksville," this past November as His April 2020 tour dates got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and he hopes that they will be rescheduled at a future time. "Let's hope they are going to happen. Let's keep our fingers crossed. You never know," he said. Dolenz praised the Beatles "White Album" tribute tour for being a "great tour." "What a tragedy for Christopher Cross who has been battling COVID-19. I hope he is okay," he said. In March of 2019, Dolenz performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he was treated with a carrot cake for his 74th birthday at the time, and a customized sign for his furniture store. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees surprised with a special sign for his furniture company, which he runs with his daughter Gary Hahn For his fans, he concluded, "Stay safe. Stay indoors and stay home. Wash your hands too. The virus doesn't discriminate. Everybody is getting infected. All it takes is one mistake. If you do have to go out, be extra careful. Keep your distance and hopefully, we will all make it through." To learn more about On their new album , he said, "Rhino and the producer wanted to document Mike and I doing the show for heritage sake. We were getting such great reaction from the fans that they planned on recording multi-track recordings of a few of the shows. Everybody just thought it was a good idea and that it would work.""This album is very different than a Monkees show," he admitted. "As far as the album goes, I like it. I understand that the feedback from the reviews has been pretty good. I gather that people are liking it. We are having a great time performing live. The fans are there to hear the hits for the most part such as 'Last Train to Clarksville,' 'Pleasant Valley Sunday,' 'Daydream Believer' and 'I'm a Believer.' The hardcore fans, who have heard them a million times, like to hear different album cuts."Speaking of "Last Train to Clarksville," this past November as Digital Journal reported , Dolenz celebrated 53 years of the tune reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.His April 2020 tour dates got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and he hopes that they will be rescheduled at a future time. "Let's hope they are going to happen. Let's keep our fingers crossed. You never know," he said.Dolenz praised the Beatles "White Album" tribute tour for being a "great tour." "What a tragedy for Christopher Cross who has been battling COVID-19. I hope he is okay," he said.In March of 2019, Dolenz performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where he was treated with a carrot cake for his 74th birthday at the time, and a customized sign for his furniture store.For his fans, he concluded, "Stay safe. Stay indoors and stay home. Wash your hands too. The virus doesn't discriminate. Everybody is getting infected. All it takes is one mistake. If you do have to go out, be extra careful. Keep your distance and hopefully, we will all make it through."To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his music, check out his official website More about Micky Dolenz, Monkees, Live, Album Micky Dolenz Monkees Live Album