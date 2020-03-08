Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Temecula - Micky Dolenz, the lead singer of The Monkees, is headed to the So Cal Music Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2020. Digital Journal has the exclusive feature. This prestigious honor is a celebration of the talent, success, and achievement that recognizes all facets of California’s music professionals who have contributed to California's musical landscape. Due to the high caliber of nominees, the Selection Committee deliberated many long hours and gave careful consideration to all of the nominees. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees stood out as an icon in the field of music for their esteemed and enduring contribution to California's musical legacy. The primary purpose of the SoCal Music Hall of Fame is to honor, promote and commemorate California's musical heritage. Most recently, Dolenz performed at To learn more about Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performing at My Father's Place in Roslyn Gary Hahn On June 28, 2020, the So Cal Music Hall of Fame (SCMHOF) will hold its first inaugural ceremony at the Golden Bear Theater in Temecula, California. It will be honoring Micky Dolenz of the iconic pop-rock group, The Monkees.This prestigious honor is a celebration of the talent, success, and achievement that recognizes all facets of California’s music professionals who have contributed to California's musical landscape. Due to the high caliber of nominees, the Selection Committee deliberated many long hours and gave careful consideration to all of the nominees. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees stood out as an icon in the field of music for their esteemed and enduring contribution to California's musical legacy.The primary purpose of the SoCal Music Hall of Fame is to honor, promote and commemorate California's musical heritage. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is more than worthy of this coveted recognition.Most recently, Dolenz performed at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island, with his solo band, and his show earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which was hailed as "amazing," and rightfully so.To learn more about Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his official website More about Micky Dolenz, The Monkees, Hall of fame, California Micky Dolenz The Monkees Hall of fame California